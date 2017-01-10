Obama Staffers Get a RUDE Wakeup Call Ahead of Trump Inauguration

As Barack Obama leaves the White House, so are his staffers. Obama has nothing to worry about — he already has his swanky mansion in D.C. lined up, and vacations for his family planned. But things aren’t looking so rosy for Obama’s staffers.

Obama’s staffers and appointees are allegedly struggling to find jobs. Many of them probably expected to work for the Clinton administration, but after her loss, that left them with few options. “It feels like there are just thousands of us trying to find a job, and there are no jobs,” Clinton aide Mira Patel said. “There’s anger, there’s frustration, there’s anxiety, there’s burnout,” added Russ Finkelstein, managing director at Clearly Next. With a Republican in office, Democrats can’t expect to get jobs in the new administration, causing panic.

“People are in shock,” said Anastasia Kessler-Dellaccio, who quit her job to work with Clinton. “I think people, myself included, are trying to figure out, ‘How do I recalibrate my dreams?’”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

But this doesn’t mean there isn’t anyone looking out for the poor misplaced Democratic staffers. Laslo Bock, Google’s outgoing chief of human resources, has reportedly created a database for Obama staffers and Democrat operatives to put their resumes so they can find jobs more easily. The Democrats are getting desperate, too. “A lot of us are looking for any fit,” Patel said.

Will Obama be helping them? Well, sort of. “The president made it a priority to ensure that, throughout his administration, employees had access to professional development resources and tools to help them advance in their careers and transition to new opportunities,” White House spokeswoman Brandi Hoffine said. So he may not actually line any jobs up for the staffers who will be out of a job on January 21st, but hey… at least he helped with “professional development resources”.