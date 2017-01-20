Obama’s 10 Most Outrageous Lies

Obama’s 10 Most Outrageous Lies
Dave Blount
20 Jan, 2017 by
The moonbattery gushing from the Washington Post like smelly filth from a burst sewer main can be almost insufferable. But sometimes the paper redeems itself — for example, by looking back on the misbegotten Administration of Hope & Change by listing the Moonbat Messiah’s 10 biggest lies, all of which earned Four Pinocchios:

1. “More young black men languish in prison than attend colleges and universities across America”

2. “We signed into law the biggest middle-class tax cut in history”

3. “90 percent of the budget deficit is due to George W. Bush’s policies”

4. “If you like your health-care plan, you can keep it”

5. “The Capitol Hill janitors just got a pay cut”

6. “The day after Benghazi happened, I acknowledged that this was an act of terrorism”

7. “I didn’t call the Islamic State a ‘JV’ team”

8. “Republicans have filibustered 500 pieces of legislation”

9. “The Keystone pipeline is for oil that bypasses the United States”

10. “We have fired a whole bunch of people who are in charge of these [VA] facilities”

Click here for brief context, or on the links above for full stories.

If there is a Liars Hall of Fame, Obama is sure to be inducted at the next opportunity.

On a tip from KirklesWorth. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

