OH SNAP! Obama Might Be DENIED From This Prestige Golf Course – Guess Why!?

Barack Obama doesn’t like the responsibilities that come with the presidency all that much, but what he does like is the open door policy being president gets him to the country’s most exclusive golf courses. He’s spent the past eight years playing countless rounds of golf, even as the country is in crisis. But he’s about to become a regular citizen, and he has his eye on joining a prestigious golf club in Maryland… and he might just be told no.

Last month, the Obama administration declined to veto an anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly pointed out that he has evidence that the administration also helped to craft the resolution. And then this was followed up by a shockingly anti-semitic speech from John Kerry. And the golf club Obama wants to join? Most of the members are Jewish. Whoops.

Obama has had his eye on joining the Woodmont Country Club, which charges an astonishing $80,000 initiation fee and over $9,000 in yearly dues. It was originally founded by Jews in Washington, D.C. who were banned from playing from other clubs. With a location only two miles from his new mansion, and two premium golf courses, it makes sense that Obama would want to play there. But he made a big mistake in attacking Israel.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“In light of the votes at the UN and the Kerry speech and everything else, there’s this major uproar with having him part of the club, and a significant portion of the club has opposed offering him membership,” a source claimed. And originally, Obama joining wasn’t going to be a problem.

“Originally, this was supposed to be a back-door thing to get this done and give him the membership — free of charge — and circumvent the rules,” the source said. “But now, with the UN thing, they are not in position or likely to do it.” The heads of the club could potentially be facing litigation and lawsuits from members angry about violating the club’s bylaws for Obama.

According to the source, this isn’t because a bunch of Obama-hating Republicans are members of this club. It “probably skews more Republican than the Jewish community as a whole,” according to the source, but there are many prominent Democrats who are members as well, and who even donated to Obama’s campaigns.

“Can you imagine how angry I would be if I had paid $80K to have to look at this guy who has done more to damage Israel than any president in American history?” an official who belongs to a Washington Jewish organization said. “After the UN vote and attack on Israel, I think it probably hurts the club. If there is a club that excludes Jews, he would probably be more comfortable around those folks.”

Ouch.