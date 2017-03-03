OUTRAGEOUS: Another Award for Ex-President Do-Nothing

Many eyebrows were raised when Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, despite having done absolutely nothing to deserve it. Now, he’s set to be given another award… that he also did nothing to deserve.

Obama will be named the next John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award recipient, following people like George H.W. Bush, civil rights leader John Lewis, and Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy. What will Obama be honored for? Obamacare and climate change.

On May 7th, Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present Obama with the award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. “Humbled to be recognised by a family with a legacy of service,” Obama said in response, after learning he would be receiving the award. “President Kennedy called on a new generation of Americans to give their talents to the service of the country,” Kennedy said by way of explanation. “With exceptional dignity and courage, President Obama has carried that torch into our own time, providing young people of all backgrounds with an example they can emulate in their own lives.”

The award is given out every year to public servants “whose actions demonstrate the qualities of politically courageous leadership in the spirit of ‘Profiles in Courage'”, and is administered by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. The book the award is named after, written by John F. Kennedy, tells the stories of eight senators who took unpopular positions, despite the risk to their political careers.

“Faced with unrelenting political opposition, President Obama has embodied the definition of courage that my grandfather cites in the opening lines of Profiles in Courage: grace under pressure,” Schlossberg said. “Throughout his two terms in office, he represented all Americans with decency, integrity, and an unshakeable commitment to the greater good.”

Gov. Malloy also praised Obama for being the next recipient of the award:



Congrats to President @BarackObama on receiving the 2017 JFK #ProfileInCourage Award. It is an honor that is well deserved. @JFKLibrary pic.twitter.com/n3bPloGeR2 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 2, 2017

