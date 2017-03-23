REPORTED: Obama Loyalists in Government Working to SABOTAGE New Presidency

Barack Obama may be out of the Oval Office, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost much influence. In fact, there are sources who claim that Obama still has loyalists within the Trump administration — and they’re working to undermine Donald Trump himself.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, sources both inside and outside the White House say that the Obama administration spent its final weeks putting the foundation in place to sabotage the incoming administration.

Allegedly, there are senior government officials still loyal to Obama and his agenda in place, and they have been leaking negative information about Trump to networks of other former Obama administration officials, who then leak it to mainstream media outlets.

“We have members of the former administration at the highest levels who through their actions after January 20 have demonstrated their refusal to recognize the results of the general election,” one source claimed. “They have pursued, organized, and managed a comprehensive subversion of the new administration.”

The sources claim that the Obama loyalists scrubbed Trump’s original executive order, which banned travel from seven Muslim countries, of references to “radical Islamic terrorism”, to align with Obama administration talking points. Trump officials allegedly had to scramble to get the proper verbiage put back into place.

“Several weeks before his resignation, former national security adviser Flynn requested staff assemble an in-house phonebook that included contact information for senior White House staff. Before Flynn signed off on the effort, the phonebook was leaked to the press,” the Washington Free Beacon reported. “Additionally, the previous administration permitted staff to accrue substantial amounts of vacation time in its last year in office. As soon as team Trump entered the White House, it was obligated to pay out all of these hours. White House sources say the cost was in the millions of dollars.”

“The payout prevented the Trump White House from hiring key staff in its opening days due to insufficient funds, according to those familiar with the situation. Flynn, for instance, was able to hire only 22 people to work on the White House National Security Council, which topped around 420 staffers under Obama.”

Former Obama officials such as Ben Rhodes and Colin Kahl are also accused of attempting to “purge” the White House of Trump staffers they disagree with. Kahl, for his part, admitted that he wanted to try to get some leaders within the Trump administration fired, such as Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, Michael Anton, and KT McFarland.

The 2nd essential step is purging or marginalizing the “Axis of Ideologues” in the West Wing: Bannon, Miller, Anton, Gorka, KT McFarland.14/ — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) March 11, 2017

“They have a network of journalists for whom they have served as sources and they have fed stuff to these journalists,” an anonymous official reported to the Free Beacon. “That’s what pretty obviously is going on. I’ve never seen this happen before. I’ve never heard of it happening throughout history.”

