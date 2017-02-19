Santorum Brutally CRUSHES CNN Panel That Claims Obama Was Bipartisan [VIDEO]

Rick Santorum has never been known for his reticence to share his opinion. And this occasion was no different. He appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this past Sunday. The subject was whether Trump needs to “reach across the aisle” to the Democrats. As part of a panel of the usual suspects, leftist liberal pundits and commentators, he spoke plainly about the fact that despite their claims to the contrary, Obama was incredibly partisan and did not reach across the aisle.

Democrats always think everyone else should do the reaching while they park themselves staunchly in their seats and refuse to budge. In fact, the Left never compromises, instead they are always looking for full capitulation from all who do not agree with them. There’s never a middle ground. Just ask the baker in Oregon and the florist in Washington. The Left demands that people do as they say and when people refuse, they destroy their reputations and businesses. Pro-tip Democrats; that’s not “reaching across the aisle.”

Santorum was very clear in explaining how partisan Obama was, much to the dismay of the Liberals on the panel. He said “He [Obama] never reached out to the other side… Oh, he did not try. He had a radical agenda from day one. That is just such bogus. That’s a retelling of history. That was his biggest problem. He created this partisan atmosphere here in Washington — this man never would compromise!”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And it is simply amazing that they never demanded that Obama reach out to the GOP. But now that they lost the Presidency, all of a sudden they are calling for bipartisanship. Let’s say this clearly: No. There can be no compromise with what is wrong, with what is destructive. The Left’s poisonous beliefs destroy cultures and nations. And no one should be compromising with them on anything. They lost. Now let’s make sure they can’t come back any time soon.

See video below.