Sheriff Clarke Shares Heartfelt Message With Obama In His Last Days As President [VIDEO]

Just four more days… and then Obama is outta here. Thank God. Sheriff Clarke feels exactly the same and is bluntly saying so. He was on Lou Dobbs a few days ago and covered the fatal shooting of police Sgt. Debra Clayton in Orlando, Florida by a man who had killed his girlfriend. She approached him at a Walmart and didn’t realize he was armed. He turned around firing a dozen rounds, hitting her nine times. She fired back and missed. It was the last thing she ever did. She was a mom and an 11-year veteran of the police force. In an instant, her life was over and the killer is still at large.

Clarke pointed out that the bad guys now tend to shoot officers, not just flee as they used to. This is because of Obama ginning of racial animosity and divisiveness. He’s constantly alluding to how evil cops are and how blacks fear for their lives. His actions gave rise to groups such as Black Lives Matter and the strengthening of radical racist groups such as the New Black Panthers and the Nation of Islam. As Trump comes into office, this anti-cop sentiment is no longer going to be tolerated.

From the Conservative Tribune:

Sheriff David Clarke destroyed President Barack Obama’s last days in office with a blistering remark that captured the sentiments of many Americans. Appearing on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” Monday night, Clarke addressed the fatal shooting of Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton by a black man. He mentioned that the mainstream media tends to spin stories like this by glossing over the fact that black men are now prone to shoot at law enforcement officers, a tactic that has gained popularity since the founding of groups such as Black Lives Matter. “Thank God we only have 11 days left in his administration because he’s been an echo chamber for this anti-cop sentiment that has given rise to this,” Clarke said. Clarke then went on the condemn Obama for interfering in matters that he knows little about. In this case, Clarke was referencing Obama’s effort to establish a task force that attempted to transform the profession of policing. “He has no idea what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer and how fast these things can happen. He suggests that cops should engage in dialogue first. He suggests less than lethal options before they go to deadly force. How’d that work out for this Orlando police officer? She didn’t have a chance to engage in dialogue.”

Clarke is also right that Obama has no idea what it means or entails to be a cop. Having ‘dialogue’ with a suspect is a great way to get dead and fast. Obama knows this… he hates cops and he doesn’t care. Trump has been attending funerals for fallen officers – but you don’t see Obama doing that. And as Clarke points out when Obama did go to the funeral of the five fallen officers in Dallas, he went there to point out specifically how young blacks have good reason to fear police officers. That was disgusting.

In explaining how the scenario in Orlando played out, Clarke said, “This is an example why sometimes, and it’s lawful to do this and it’s justifiable and articulable, you shoot first and you ask questions later.” Exactly right. I can’t wait for the rule of law to be put back in place and our officers to once again be allowed to do their damned jobs. Sheriff Clarke has spoken out against Obama for years. He’s been one of the strongest voices out there proclaiming the cop-hatred that has been spread by Obama. You won’t see that with President-elect Trump. Not ever.