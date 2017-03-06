SMOKING GUN: Obama Says He Never Tapped Trump – Here’s the Evidence You Need to See…

President Obama issued a statement over the weekend ‘sort of‘ denying that he ‘ordered’ Trump Tower to be put under federal surveillance. The operative word here is ‘ordered’. That’s not a real denial. It means that he left the dirty work to Loretta Lynch, the Department of Justice and the FBI, who went to the FISA court and requested taps and surveillance. Obama’s statement was very carefully worded just as an attorney would. He did the same thing when he was caught putting Fox’s James Rosen under surveillance back in 2013.

Not only did Obama go after Rosen, he went after AP reporters and the Senate. All of which may have been legal because of his position, but were incredibly unethical and I would argue, unconstitutional. Rosen was branded a co-conspirator in a national security leaks case and his parents were also put under surveillance. He recounted his harrowing experience on Fox this weekend. So yes, Obama does and has done this sort of thing. The left’s denial as well as Obama’s ring hollow and just aren’t true.

From Fox News:

Newly uncovered court documents reveal the Justice Department seized records of several Fox News phone lines as part of a leak investigation — even listing a number that, according to one source, matches the home phone number of a reporter’s parents. The seizure was ordered in addition to a court-approved search warrant for Fox News correspondent James Rosen’s personal emails. In the affidavit seeking that warrant, an FBI agent called Rosen a likely criminal “co-conspirator,” citing a wartime law called the Espionage Act. Rosen was not charged, but his movements and conversations were tracked. A source close to the leak investigation confirmed to Fox News that the government obtained phone records for several numbers that match Fox News numbers out of the Washington bureau. Further, the source confirmed to Fox News that one number listed matched the number for Rosen’s parents in Staten Island. Rosen’s father, attorney Myron Rosen, told FoxNews.com he found the records seizure to be “downright ludicrous.” “My son and his wife call us all the time, and we talk about grandchildren,” he said. “We don’t talk about nuclear proliferation.” He continued: “The fact that they had our phone records, it shows how crazy they are, how desperate.”

This is all rich considering that Rosen no more violated the Espionage Act than I did. However, Hillary Clinton and those around her did time and again. I don’t have any faith whatsoever in Comey and the FBI, or much of the other intelligence agencies these days. They have been compromised and are corrupt. Eric Holder allegedly lied under oath to Congress over the Rosen matter and was never held accountable for that either.

“In regard to potential prosecution of the press for the disclosure of material — this is not something I’ve ever been involved in, heard of, or would think would be wise policy,” Holder said at the time. Media reports later found that Holder personally approved a search warrant that labeled Rosen a co-conspirator in a national security leaks case. So, you see why Obama’s shifty denial holds no water here. He’s done this before and he’s gotten away with it. I don’t blame Trump for demanding that Congress get to the bottom of this.