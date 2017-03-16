SURPRISE! Obama, Bernie, And MSNBC Just Got CHECKED By Trump – Makes Them EAT Their Words!

The fallout from Rachel Maddow’s Trump’s tax return bombshell continues to grow… but not for Trump, as MSNBC expected. Trump’s tax report showed that, unsurprisingly, he paid taxes. Things didn’t look as good for Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and MSNBC, though.

Trump’s 2005 tax return disclosed that he made $153 million, and paid $36.5 million in taxes, for a tax rate of 24.5%. This is just under the average rate of 27.4% that Americans making over $1 million a year pay. Socialist Bernie Sanders, however, came off looking far worse than Trump did.

Sanders owns three homes in Vermont, but in 2014, he only paid a 13.5% tax rate. Barack Obama only paid 19.5%. MSNBC? They paid an average tax rate of 24%.

So MSNBC illegally obtained a copy of Trump’s tax returns that unveiled a whole lot of nothing, and embarrassed a bunch of liberals in the process. Comparisons to Geraldo Rivera’s journalistic failure in cracking Al Capone’s vault quickly trended on Twitter.



"Geraldo Rivera" now trending on Twitter in relation to the Maddow/Trump tax story and yes it's for THAT reason. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) March 15, 2017

During the broadcast, Maddow tried to claim that the tax returns brought up more questions about Trump’s relationship with Russia, but even the New York Times shut that down, saying that the conversation between Maddow and David Cay Johnston, the journalist who found the tax return, “veered into some odd directions, with Mr. Johnston mentioning a connection between Mr. Trump and the mob. And Ms. Maddow’s opening monologue raised lingering questions about links between Mr. Trump and Russia — questions that no simple 1040 form, like the one sent to Mr. Johnston, could address.”

Ouch. For Rachel Maddow, this just keeps getting worse and worse.