TERRIFYING ANNOUNCEMENT: Obama Will Stay in Washington and Set Up Shadow Government [VIDEO]

You know how Obama told everyone he was staying in DC after he leaves office so his daughter can finish school? Evidently, that’s not the whole story. Obama has big plans and they include, according to Ed Klein, setting up a shadow government that will start combating President-elect Donald Trump the day he is inaugurated. In fact, he’s already started by stabbing Israel in the back and making Trump’s transition as difficult as possible.

Not since the time of Woodrow Wilson have we seen such blatant political manipulation. And it should not be allowed. I had already heard that Obama planned to return to his community organizing roots. And I know he has a goal of ruling through the UN. He was only gracious to Trump briefly… just long enough to say he was and now he’s beginning to show his true intentions, which are seditious in nature. The next phase of Obama’s career has only just begun as he mounts a massive campaign against Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Obama is really the only Democrat left standing with any power and gravitas and he’s getting ready to unleash it across the country. Valerie Jarrett will be right there at his side.

From DC Clothesline:

Author Ed Klein recently appeared on Fox and Friends Weekend to discuss a startling theory that involves Obama working behind the scenes to retain power and oppose the Trump administration. According to Klein, it looks as if Obama is setting up shop for a sort of “shadow government” in Washington. “For the past 100 years every president who is outgoing has packed up his stuff, gone home and not criticized his successor. This is not what the Obamas are planning to do,” Klein stated. “They rented an eight-bedroom mansion in the Kalorama section of Washington from Joe Lockhart, who is Bill Clinton’s last press secretary. In that house there’s enough room for Valerie Jarrett as well as Michelle and the kids. A place for ten cars to park. They are setting up what they are calling a shadow government,” continued Klein.

The attacks have already begun against Trump and Obama will be the loudest voice out there. Unlike previous presidents, Obama will be a vociferous critic of Donald Trump. Obama’s legacy is in tatters. He’s now picking only the finest radicals out there… he is picking insurgents from unions, from abortion advocates, environmentalists and from foreign affairs… setting them up to appear on TV, make speeches and do op-ed pieces. They will go all out to oppose everything Trump does. Michael Moore is a big part of this. Look at the protest he’s organized on Inauguration Day, which has the potential to be very violent.

Leftist groups are gearing up across the country to combat Trump and his administration. It may not be outright civil war, but it will be the next best thing. Look for Obama to be their Dear Leader.

.@Ed_Klein: My sources say President Obama will stay in Washington and set up esentially a shadow government pic.twitter.com/QApKUvd5NC — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 28, 2016