Trump Set To Sign Order Rolling Back Obama’s ‘Climate Change’ Orders

It’s the next step in obliterating Obama’s Hotcoldwetdry legacy. Of course, there’s not much Trump can do to erase how much carbon pollution Obama released with all his travel on Air Force One and in giant fossil fueled vehicle convoys to pretend to attend official events before hitting the golf course and/or fundraisers, plus all the vacations

Trump moves decisively to wipe out Obama’s climate-change record President Trump will take the most significant step yet in obliterating his predecessor’s environmental record Tuesday, instructing federal regulators to rewrite key rules curbing U.S. carbon emissions. The sweeping executive order also seeks to lift a moratorium on federal coal leasing and remove the requirement that federal officials consider the impact of climate change when making decisions. The order sends an unmistakable signal that just as President Barack Obama sought to weave climate considerations into every aspect of the federal government, Trump is hoping to rip that approach out by its roots. “This policy is in keeping with President Trump’s desire to make the United States energy independent,” said a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the directive Monday evening and asked for anonymity to speak in advance of the announcement. “When it comes to climate change, we want to take our course and do it in our own form and fashion.”

The primary focus of this is the Clean Power Plan. It could possibly take years to unwind this terrible rule, which could involve getting the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals involved, since dozens of states sued Obama over the passage of this rule. Trump could direct States to ignore the rule in the meantime, since they were supposed to come up with plans to basically harm their energy producing sector while increasing costs on consumers. It would be worthwhile for Congress to take up a measure to do away with the rule, forcing Democrats to explain in the Senate, as they filibuster, why they want lower and middle class citizens to pay more for energy, and, by extension, everything else.

From the second paragraph in the excerpt, the latter bit is about removing need to consider the “social cost of carbon” idiocy in federal government rules and operations. That is possibly bigger than working to end the Clean Power Plan.

(AP) It will also rescind Obama-era executive orders and memoranda, including one that addressed climate change and national security and one that sought to prepare the country for the impacts of climate change.

So, this order will be pretty far ranging. The one thing it doesn’t do is pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord. But, hey, maybe this could be a surprise in the order, one which will send the Credentialed Media into apoplexy?

