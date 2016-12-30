UNEXPECTED: Putin walks back on THIS threat, takes major dig at Obama

Barack Obama just made the ludicrous decision to kick out 35 Russian diplomats over the still-unproven claims that Russia was responsible for the hack into the DNC. It was unprofessional, and a move that was immediately condemned by many. As for Vladimir Putin, it didn’t take him long to respond… and he made Obama look like an idiot.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov initially proposed that Russia retaliate, and expel 35 Americans from the consulates in Moscow and St. Petersburg. But it didn’t take long for Putin to nix that idea. “This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people,” a statement from Putin read. “Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole.”

“As it proceeds from international practice, Russia has reasons to respond in kind,” Putin said. “Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.”

Putin promised that the American diplomats in Russia would not run into any problems, and even added that the Russian diplomats that Obama kicked out would be able to spend New Year’s Day with their families. He also invited the American diplomats, and their families, to attend New Year’s Eve parties at the Kremlin to ring in 2017.

“It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family,” Putin said. “My season’s greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people.”

And Obama officially looks like an even bigger fool than he already did.