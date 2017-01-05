URGENT: House Just Passed Bill To OVERTURN Obama

The last few weeks of a leader’s Presidency are usually full of spiteful legislation to keep their successor from being able to fulfill their campaign promises right away. (Providing that the successor is from the opposing political party, mind you.)

This is why it’s important for the House to do something like this, where they vote to be able to repeal any and every piece of legislation passed by Obama in the last 60 days of his term. Be aware, though, that this sets precedent for Democrats to do the same thing at the end of Trump’s term.

The bill passed through the House without hesitation, according to an article from The Hill.

Legislation to allow Congress to repeal in a single vote any rule finalized in the last 60 legislative days of the Obama administration sailed through the House Wednesday, the second time in less than two months. The GOP-backed Midnight Rule Relief Act, which passed the previous Congress in November, was approved largely along party lines by a vote of 238-184 on the second day of the new Congress, despite Democratic opposition. If passed by the Senate and signed by President-elect Donald Trump, the legislation would amend the Congressional Review Act to allow lawmakers to bundle together multiple rules and overturn them en masse with a joint resolution of disapproval.

Of course Democrats like Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) have a problem with this…

“I’m surprised that without hearings, without opportunity for amendment, we are now considering a measure that has this much opposition,” he said.

… but let’s be honest, nobody really cares what he thinks.

Obama has been passing a lot of things that can only be described as a spit in the eye of Donald Trump, so it will be nice to be able to overturn that pettiness so it doesn’t weigh down Trump’s first 100 days.