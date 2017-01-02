YES! Judge STOMPS OUT Obama’s Transgender Rule Piece By Piece!

Gotta love those Texans! A federal judge in Texas has now blocked the provision in Obamacare that forces doctors to provide someone with ‘transgender care’. That’s going to tick Obama off… his mandate, much like his legacy, is being shredded. Not only do many doctors reject having to provid these procedures on religious and moral grounds, they violate their oath of do no harm when they are forced to perform transgender surgeries on people they consider to be mentally impaired or unfit to make that decision. It’s fascist to force a doctor to do something he knows is harmful to a person whether they want it or not.

The Becket Fund, which is representing Texas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arizona and Mississippi along with the Franciscan Alliance and several other religiously affiliated organizations, said the decision ensures doctors won’t be required to act against their best medical judgement or violate their religious beliefs. It figures this ruling would come from Texas and it’s fantastic this judge ruled this way.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Piece by piece, Barack Obama’s leftist social engineering agenda is being dismantled. In a landmark ruling, the Texas Attorney General won a nationwide injunction to block an Obamacare mandate that required taxpayers to pay for “transgender reassignment surgeries” and abortions. The new rule was to take effect Jan. 1 – it defined “sex” as a “state of mind.” But on Saturday, a federal district court judge granted AG Ken Paxton a temporary injunction to stop the new rules. It would have forced the Employees Retirement System of Texas to amend its insurance coverage terms to provide for the reassignment surgeries and abortions. There are about 500,000 employees in the state with the coverage, Breitbart is reporting. As part of Obama’s mandates in July, the Department of Health and Human Services executed a new rule redefining the term “sex” in the Affordable Care Act not as a “biological fact,” but merely as a “state of mind.” A statement released by the Texas Attorney General on Sunday says that “The Obama administration is attempting to redefine the law so that the term ‘sex’ means one’s ‘internal sense of gender which may be male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female,’ even though the president lacks the authority to rewrite the law.” When Congress enacted the law for Obamacare, it used the term “sex” as a biological category.

Your sex is determined at birth, it’s a biological function, not a preference and to allow this to be done to children is nothing less than child abuse. “The government has no business forcing private doctors to perform procedures on children that the government itself recognizes can be harmful and exempts its own doctors from performing,” said Becket Fund senior counsel Lori Windham. “Today’s ruling ensures that doctors’ best medical judgement will not be replaced with political agendas and bureaucratic interference.”

Obama tried to bully insurers and providers into doing this or they would be subject to hefty fines and the loss of their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. In other words, he’d drive them out of business if they did not comply. This judge just stopped that. The administration wrote in its final rule that the requirement is consistent with the way other federal agencies are treating transgender people, referring to guidance from the Department of Education this year that schools should allow students to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity, not biological sex. The Supreme Court plans to hear challenges to that policy next year. Let’s hope they get that one right.

“This striking example of federal overreach under Obamacare would force many doctors, hospitals and other health care providers in Texas to participate in sex-reassignment surgeries and treatments, even if it violates their best medical judgment or their religious beliefs,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will always fight to protect the constitutional rights of Texans.”

Obama’s mandate violates religious freedom and common decency. Send it packing with Obama when he leaves and restore the rule of law once more. Many of these decisions will now come down once Trump and his team have taken office. Hopefully, they will stop this insanity and stop the unconstitutional overreach by these leftists.