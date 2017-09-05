Despite Harsh Anti-Trump Backlash, Steve Harvey Joins Ben Carson On HUD Project

Steve Harvey has been facing backlash ever since meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Towers while he was preparing to be sworn into the White House back in January of this year. At the time, Harvey said that he won’t jump into politics, saying:

“I won’t pass a background check, but [I’m] following orders from my friend, President Obama, who said ‘Steve, you’ve gotta get out from behind your computer… and get out there and sit down and talk. So I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th President.”

"I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th president," Steve Harvey said pic.twitter.com/d1NxXYHvoI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 13, 2017

If that isn’t a pro-American, non-political statement then I don’t know what is. But I’m not insane, so for that I have to look to the people who have been insulting Harvey for his recent involvement with Dr. Ben Carson’s Housing and Urban Development.

Harvey said recently that he has not spoken to Trump since that private January meeting, but he described the backlash he received at the time:

“[The backlash] was so vicious that it really threw me. I was being called names that I’ve never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout.”

He went on to say that he had told Trump that he had campaigned very hard for Hillary Clinton but that he still wants to help him, saying that he was the one who suggested working with Dr. Ben Carson with HUD. He said that one part of his vision to revitalize cities was to put HUD money into schools that are closing and reopen them to teach STEM skills and computer coding. Within minutes, he was talking to Dr. Carson on the phone.

And now, he know that Harvey has visited HUD twice and he’s “waiting on the final notes” before getting started with the several teams he’s set up with Dr. Carson to start opening the schools he’s calling “vision centers.”

We reported back in January our strong belief at Right Wing News that Harvey genuinely cares about fixing these inner cities and we can’t wait to see how the vision centers work out.

Another interesting part of the interview was Harvey’s take on political correctness. He said:

“Jerry Seinfeld was right when he said political correctness is killing comedy. You can’t do anything anymore.”

He recalled a conversation with Dr. Phil who told him that “everybody’s looking for a reason to get their feelings hurt.”