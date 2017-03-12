Bernie Sanders Calls GOP Plan An Absolute Disaster For These Americans [VIDEO]

“It is an absolute disaster. It is a disgrace. And by the way, this really has nothing to do with healthcare. What this has everything to do with is a massive shift of wealth from working people and middle-income people to the richest people in this country. It is a $275 billion tax break for the top 2 percent. Millionaires will get about $50,000 a year in tax breaks, while at the same time some 5 to 10 million people are going to lose their health insurance. Premiums are going to soar.”

These are the words of our resident Senate Socialist, er, Independent, Bernie Sanders. Bernie, who appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation, sat there and faced the nation with his usual doom and gloom predictions backed up by a healthy dose of fantasy. The American Healthcare Act, though flawed in some ways and in need of an infusion of free market principles, certainly is no Obamacare. Don’t worry Bernie, you can keep your doctor.

And by the way, Senator, get your facts straight first. You didn’t seem too concerned about “shifting wealth” when it was going from rich to poor, as in Socialism. So you are either against government mandated wealth shifting or not, but you don’t get to play both sides. It’s either wrong all the time or it isn’t, not just when you don’t like the direction it’s going. By the way, how’s that 600K mansion doing these days? Are you having fun decorating?

We are so fortunate that you lost the election. Because a Sanders presidency would have been a true “disaster” and “disgrace” of epic proportions. Go read the bill, Bernie. Take it down a notch and try for some intellectual consistency in what you say you believe. See video below.