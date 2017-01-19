Man Who Uses Lots Of Fossil Fuels Asks Why The Climate Is Changing

No, not that man. Obama wasn’t present when Senator Bernie Sanders, who used vast amounts of fossil fuels and electricity to travel around the country vying for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, along with his constant use of fossil fuels to travel between D.C. and Vermont, along with all the junkets

(Washington Post) One of President-elect Trump’s most controversial nominees is Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general tapped to head the Environmental Protection Agency — an agency he has sued repeatedly. Pruitt is also on record asserting that there is a “debate” about climate change — meaning it was virtually certain that one or more senators would challenge him on the matter.

This article is written by uber-Warmist Chris Mooney, along with Andee Erickson, and he’s controversial because he actual believes in science and the Scientific Model.

At one point in the exchange, Sanders simply asked Pruitt, "Why is the climate changing?" "I'm asking you a personal opinion," he continued. "My personal opinion is immaterial to the job of the…" Pruitt began. "Really? You are going to be the head of the agency to protect the environment, and your personal feelings about whether climate change is caused by human activity and carbon emissions is immaterial?" Sanders retorted.

Has Bernie made his life “carbon neutral?” He wants to tax Everyone Else with a carbon tax, and, this is a guy whose official policy position was to send out the Brownshirts, pushing social justice and “Bring climate deniers to justice so we can aggressively tackle climate change.” Does that sound like he wants to prosecute Wrongthing?

Sanders: Okay. Let me ask you this. As you may know, some 97 percent of scientists who have written articles for peer reviewed journals have concluded that climate change is real, it is caused by human activity, and it is already causing devastating problems in our country and around the world. Do you believe that climate change is caused by the emission, by carbon emissions? By human activity?

He trotted out the utterly discredited and thoroughly debunked 97% thing. Pruitt responded

Pruitt: Senator, as I indicated, you weren’t here during my opening statement, but as I indicated in my opening statement, the climate is changing, and human activity contributes to that in some manner.

Perhaps Bernie should have shown up on time. Maybe he had to stop to fill up his fossil fueled vehicle. Sanders continued whining about the “consensus” and fossil fuels. It’s a shame Pruitt didn’t ask Sanders about his own use of them and whether he plans to give them up. Couldn’t hurt, since we know the vast majority of Democrats won’t vote for him no matter what.

Pruitt tried to take the high road, noting that, as the EPA head, his job is to implement the legislation passed by Congress, not to be an activist making it up himself. Sanders did not like that, and would ask question after question, then interrupt Pruitt as he attempted to answer.

Sanders: You didn’t answer my question. Do you believe we have to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to do what the scientific community is telling us in order to make sure that this planet is healthy for our children and grandchildren?

Start with yourself, Senator, start with your own life.

Crossed at Pirate's Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.