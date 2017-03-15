People Just Noticed Something INSANE About MSNBC’s “Leaks”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow thought she had a huge scoop in Donald Trump’s tax return… but it ended up being a huge flop for her. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, the person that may have been hurt the most by this “scandal” is not Donald Trump at all, but some beloved liberal politicians.

Trump’s 2005 tax return showed that he made $150 million in income, and paid $38 million in taxes. That was roughly 25% of his income. Socialist Bernie Sanders, however… well, he only paid 13% of his income, according to his 2014 tax return. Barack Obama? He only paid 18.7%.

So these liberals, who complain about the 1% not paying their fair share, are paying less than Trump did in taxes. Are they not looking out for the little guy? That’s not what they say in their campaigns! So why aren’t they paying more for taxes?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed them for their hypocrisy:

It’s pretty funny that something Rachel Maddow hoped would be embarrassing for Donald Trump turned out to be embarrassing for liberals instead. The liberal host herself was embarrassed. Liberal politicians were embarrassed. And Trump ended up looking better than he did before Maddow’s “scoop”.

Way to go, MSNBC!