Sanders: Basic Christianity is Hateful, “An insult” to Muslims

Bernie Sanders just showed how biased and vile he really is. He’s a typical communist who despises Christians, but he usually hides it better than this. When running for office, per the Constitution, you are not allowed to apply a religious test. I doubt that Sanders has ever even read the Constitution, so of course he doesn’t follow it. Not that he would anyway. Sanders bluntly applied a religious test when interviewing White House Deputy Budget Director nominee Russell Vought. Sanders did not like Vought’s Christian beliefs versus Islam. In fact, he came right out and said he would oppose Vought on those grounds. So, Christians bad… Muslims good, according to Bernie Sanders.

Vought wrote an article in defense of his Alma Mater, Wheaton College. He pointed out that there is a fundamental difference between Christians and Muslims. Christians embrace Jesus Christ as the Son of God. Muslims do not. Writing about that and stating that fact is not hateful. Vought has a right to his personal religious beliefs and it should not color his nomination for an office. Bernie Sanders pitched a fit over it.

From The Daily Caller:

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed to apply a religious test to White House Deputy Budget Director nominee Russell Vought, lambasting Vought's Christian beliefs in relation to Islam and declaring that he would oppose Vought on those grounds. Sanders based his criticisms on an article Vought wrote in defense of Wheaton College that reads, "This is the fundamental problem. Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned." "It is hateful," Sanders said. "It is Islamophobic. And it is an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world." According to Article VI of the Constitution, "No religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States." Sanders, however, seemed to directly contradict this article via his line of questioning and reasoning he gave for opposing the nominee.

Sanders grilled Vought, asking him if he believed that the statement in his piece was Islamophobic. “Absolutely not. I’m a Christian and I believe in a Christian set of principles based on my faith,” Vought stated. “That post, as I stated in the questionnaire to this committee, was to defend my alma mater, Wheaton College, a Christian school that has a statement of faith that includes the centrality of Jesus Christ for Salvation.”

But Bernie wasn’t letting go of this one. He proceeded to query Vought on whether he felt Muslims or Jews stood condemned. Vought merely repeated his stance that he was a Christian and that his statement was written in defense of Wheaton. Sanders brushed him off and then lost his cool, “I understand you are a Christian. But this country is made up of people who are not just — I understand that Christianity is the majority religion, but there are other people who have different religions in this country and around the world.” Vought responded by saying, “As a Christian I believe that all individuals are made in the image of God and are worthy of dignity and respect regardless of their religious beliefs.”

“I would simply say, Mr. Chairman, that this nominee is really not someone who is really what this country is supposed to be about,” Sanders concluded. “I will vote no.” And there you have it… Sanders is an unmitigated bigot when it comes to Christians. He loves Muslims though. I am thankful every day this moonbat is not president. He doesn’t have the first clue what the Constitution is all about and he certainly doesn’t get freedom of religion. In fact, the word ‘freedom’ seems to not mean a damned thing to Sanders at all.