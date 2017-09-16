Black Lives Matter Forces U2 Concert To Be Canceled – Fans Are TICKED! [VIDEO]

If you bought tickets to watch U2 in St. Louis, you are going to be disappointed. Because of the violence from Black Lives Matter that is ensuing over Jason Stockley being found not guilty by a judge, it’s called off. Stockley is a police officer who shot a black suspect who had led him on a high-speed chase. Now the band is playing it safe over security concerns and nixing the concert. Black Lives Matter proceeded to attack police officers, people from the media and the home of the mayor herself over this. I don’t blame U2 for canceling.

Live Nation and U2 announced the news in a joint statement. “We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity. In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.” – Live Nation and U2.

Leave it to the thugs, racists, militants and communists of Black Lives Matter to ruin everyone’s fun. Hopefully, refunds are on the way to the thousands who will no longer get to attend the iconic band’s concert in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that fans will begin receiving refunds for non-Internet purchases at 10 AM Monday.

On Friday, former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, leading to much unrest in St. Louis including downtown and in the Central West End. Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters showed up in St. Louis last night looking to get their violence on. They threw bricks and bottles at police officers. They blocked traffic. They assaulted people. Three cops were sent to the hospital over all this insanity. Frankly, they should have just shot the asshats. I listened to Dana Loesch on Fox last night over this and she was furious that her home town was being torn apart by these militant miscreants.

Reports of bricks thrown at police. That's not protest. That's a crime. We stand behind our officers. This violence won't be tolerated. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) September 16, 2017

Because of the riots, a ton of events have now been cancelled or postponed in St. Louis. Way to go you idiots! U2’s “The Joshua Tree Tour” commemorates the 30th anniversary of the band’s landmark album and is one of the year’s biggest treks. The tour has two more U.S. dates before heading to South America. But alas, St. Louis is no longer on the docket. But you can always watch the riots… violence has a catchy beat, but it’s lousy to dance to.

