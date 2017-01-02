Black Lives Matter Gets Blacks Killed

Black lives must not matter to Black Lives Matter. Otherwise, this pernicious moonbat faction would shut up and go away before it gets more blacks killed:

Former Chicago Superintendent of Police Garry McCarthy said Sunday that the Black Lives Matter movement was ultimately responsible for rising crimes rates in his city and nationally because it was making it harder for police to do their jobs. … “What is happening is — and this is ironic — that a movement with the goal of saving black lives is at this point is getting black lives taken because 80 percent of our murder victims here in Chicago are male blacks,” McCarthy told New York radio talk show host John Catsimatidis.

The goal of Black Lives Matter is not to save black lives. It is to advance cultural Marxism by further alienating blacks and playing them off against society as a whole. The results have been what you would expect:

Crime has soared in Chicago in the last year, with 3,500 reported shootings in the city and the murder rate topping 750. That is the highest number in two decades and a 58 percent increase over the previous year. McCarthy said that there was a direct connection between that rising crime rate and the movement. “There has been a political atmosphere of anti-police sentiment that has swept across this country over the last few years. The simplest way to describe it is that we have created an environment where we have emboldened criminals and we are hamstringing the police. That is creating a state of lawlessness.”

Legitimizing and even glorifying noncompliance with the police does not save the lives of black hoodlums. On the contrary, it creates more martyrs to fuel the movement.

Expendable pawns.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.