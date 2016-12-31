CRINGE! America DISGUSTED After Colin Kaepernick Receives This Prestigious Award

I find this positively disgusting. And frankly, it should turn Americans off the 49ers for good. Colin Kaepernick was just given the Len Eshmont Award, their most prestigious honor, which is given to their most courageous and inspirational player. Gag. Cringe. So, kneeling for the National Anthem because you hate America and all she stands for is now ‘courageous’. Good to know. They honored an Islamic convert, who hearts the violent radical New Black Panthers, the Nation of Islam and Black Lives Matter. They gave an award to a racist, cop-hater who is absolutely everything America is not. Well done… hope the team goes under. Seriously.

Colin Kaepernick is a multi-millionaire football player who hates those that made him wealthy and privileged. Giving him this award is akin to ESPN giving Bruce Jenner the Arthur Ashe Courage award at the ESPY’s. Put aside the racism and hate for a moment, the guy seriously sucked on the playing field this season. But hey… COURAGE!

From TheBlaze:

The San Francisco 49ers’ most outstanding player is the one who refused to stand up, according quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s teammates. The team voted Kaepernick, who infamously kneels during the playing of the National Anthem before games, to receive the Len Eshmont Award, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday. The award is the team’s most prestigious honor that is given to the 49ers’ most “inspirational and courageous” player in the spirit of Len Eshmont, an original member of the team. Kaepernick gained national attention when he refused to stand for the National Anthem as he said he did not want to pay tribute to a flag that represents a country “that oppresses black people and people of color.” Since his initial protest, Kaepernick has been joined by some athletes and criticized by others. The four previous recipients of the Len Eshmont Award are: wide receiver Anquan Boldin, running back Frank Gore, inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman and defensive tackle Justin Smith.

Kaepernick gets an Len Eshmont Award… Obama gets a Nobel Peace Prize. These craven awards don’t mean anything anymore. Colin’s decision to kneel this season may not have created a fractured locker room, but it sure as hell created a fractured NFL. After Kaepernick’s National Anthem stance became public in the preseason, he swayed skeptical teammates by passionately explaining in a players-only meeting that his decision was inspired by his disgust with racial inequality. In September, CEO Jed York matched Kaepernick’s $1 million pledge to community organizations and head coach Chip Kelly strongly supported his quarterback. There is something deeply, deeply wrong with this.

“He’s shedding light on a situation that is heinous,” Kelly said of Kaepernick’s outspokenness on the killing of black men by police officers. No word from Kelly on cops being killed by Black Lives Matter thugs or the fact that those that were killed were criminals and a number of them were attacking police officers.

Kaepernick joins heroes of the left such as Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, Malcolm X and a whole laundry list of dictatorial butchers. When you equate courage with hate, you are seriously messed up and just downright evil. Colin Kaepernick doesn’t deserve an award, unless it’s asshat of the year. He deserves scorn and to sink into radicalized oblivion. The 49ers can join him there.