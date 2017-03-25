A Florida Woman MUST Take Down Blue Lives Matter, AMERICAN Flag After HOA Claims Ridiculous Excuse! [VIDEO]

A Florida woman has been ordered to take down her AMERICAN Thin Blue Line flag after her home owner’s association regarded it as “offensive” and “racist.”

According to local news reports, Jeff Gaddie, a police officer himself, says his daughter had received a letter from her HOA telling her that she had to take down the flag because it doesn’t fall in line with the HOA’s neighborhood regulations.

“She called to ask why,” Gaddie said. “They told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist, offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Gaddie said the HOA permitted his daughter to submit a petition to use the Thin Blue Line flag, so she did. Still, the HOA continued to deny the request. According to WJAX, the only flags that are permitted in the neighborhood are American and military-themed flags.

This flag is causing controversy in one SJC neighborhood. Homeowner being asked to take it down, neighbor complained to HOA @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Q5rEWNKh5h — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) March 21, 2017

Is the Thin Blue Line flag not American? It’s been around for years as a symbol of REAL Americans that give their lives to protect ALL Americans. There is nothing racist about it! What’s even more maddening, is that politics is what’s causing the issue. Politics and social justice warriors have hijacked a flag that was meant to honor fallen officers and turned it into a hate crime!

If you watch the news report, there’s even flags from other countries flying outside some houses. What’s with the double standard? I thought there were only two flags that were allowed?

Gaddie explains that his daughter plans to appeal the decision at her HOA meeting happening next month. Contrary to what the HOA says, Gaddie told the media that the Blue Lives Matter flag is no symbol of hate.

“We’ve got black officers, we’ve got Asian officers, we’re got every race,” Gaddie told the news station. “I mean for them to say it’s racist, blue is not a race, it’s the furthest thing from it.”

Gaddie informed the media that his daughter flies the flag to honor her family’s long history of service in law enforcement.

“If you drive by and see that flag, it kind of makes you feel a little bit better, that there’s a family that supports what I’m doing,” he said.