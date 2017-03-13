California Bill Would Make It Only Misdemeanor to Intentionally Spread HIV

Soon we may have even more reason to avoid California:

Several lawmakers are promoting a bill by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, that would make it a misdemeanor instead of a felony to intentionally expose someone to HIV, the virus that causes the immune system-weakening disease AIDS. … Wiener’s bill, SB239, would also repeal California laws that require people convicted of prostitution for the first time to be tested for AIDS and that increase penalties for prostitution if the sex worker tested positive for AIDS in connection with a previous conviction.

In case you were wondering how the moonbats running California could justify this,

[A] study conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles … found “HIV criminalization” laws disproportionately affected women and people of color.

More to the point, considering that Wiener represents San Francisco, these laws are likely to disproportionately affect persons of politically preferred sexual orientation (a.k.a. gays), all the more reason for progressives to lighten the penalty. The victims are also more likely to be gay, but Democrats don’t give much thought to the victims of crime.

Murder by AIDS may become a misdemeanor.

On tips from Steve T and Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.