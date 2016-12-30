California Democrats Decriminalize Child Prostitution with One Excuse [VIDEO]

Some time ago, I wrote on how California would indeed decriminalize child prostitution… at the time, a number of people called me a liar for it. Well, they did it… next up, pedophilia. Come January 1st, you can legally have your pick of child prostitutes in the land of fruits and nuts, thanks to Governor Moonbat Brown. Reason 3,089,047 to get the hell out of California.

After the start of 2017, police officers will be barred from arresting prostitutes under the age of 18. The kiddie sex industry is going to boom. Why, you might ask, would California do this? Because they claim to punish children under the age of 18 over prostitution is stigmatizing. They don’t care that it will ruin these children for life or create monstrous abuse… they just care that they will be ‘labeled’ incorrectly. If you can believe it, a supermajority of California’s legislature passed this depraved policy. Pimping and pandering will still be against the law… but will be sidestepped as children will claim they are doing this themselves. Lawyers are going to have a field day with this one.

From the Washington Examiner:

Beginning on Jan. 1, prostitution by minors will be legal in California. Yes, you read that right. SB 1322 bars law enforcement from arresting sex workers who are under the age of 18 for soliciting or engaging in prostitution, or loitering with the intent to do so. So teenage girls (and boys) in California will soon be free to have sex in exchange for money without fear of arrest or prosecution. This terribly destructive legislation was written and passed by the progressive Democrats who control California’s state government with a two-thirds “supermajority.” To their credit, they are sincere in their belief that decriminalizing underage prostitution is good public policy that will help victims of sex trafficking. Unfortunately, the reality is that the legalization of underage prostitution suffers from the fatal defect endemic to progressive-left policymaking: it ignores experience, common sense and most of all human nature — especially its darker side. The unintended but predictable consequence of how the real villains — pimps and other traffickers in human misery — will respond to this new law isn’t difficult to foresee. Pimping and pandering will still be against the law whether it involves running adult women or young girls. But legalizing child prostitution will only incentivize the increased exploitation of underage girls. Immunity from arrest means law enforcement can’t interfere with minors engaging in prostitution — which translates into bigger and better cash flow for the pimps. Simply put, more time on the street and less time in jail means more money for pimps, and more victims for them to exploit.

I wouldn’t look for Hollywood to come out against this… it just makes it even easier for them to prey on underage victims. Does anyone think it is much of a step from this move to legalizing pedophilia? Nope, it isn’t and in fact, it is already in the works in numerous states. As Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, a national leader on human trafficking issues, told the media, “It just opens up the door for traffickers to use these kids to commit crimes and exploit them even worse.” Another prosecutor insightfully observed that if traffickers wrote legislation to protect themselves, it would read like SB 1322.

And this is only the beginning for progressive regulation in 2017 for California. It will get worse. Brown is also rolling back welfare reform, giving incentive to stay on the government dole. California lawmakers passed a law barring increased payments to women who have more children while still on welfare, in order to encourage women to achieve independence before having more children. Now, no matter how many children someone has while on welfare, the state government will ratchet up payments with each child, with no limit.

Next up, the minimum wage is being raised statewide. Felons are being given the right to vote. If you go hunting with a buddy and lend him your shotgun, you’ll be breaking the law and state employees will be forbidden from traveling on business to states which prohibit transgender bathrooms. Lacking in all this legislation is common sense and morality. California’s government now is almost solely progressive Democrat. They also want to be a sanctuary state. They are on a collision course with the next administration and will most likely be stripped of federal funding. California is bucking for secession… what they will probably get instead is the federal government stepping in with force if need be. Yep, 2017 is going to be one heck of a year in the Golden State.