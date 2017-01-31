California May Respond to Defunded Sanctuary Cities by Withholding Federal Taxes

Dave Blount
The moonbats running California have raised the ante. Not only are they unwilling to cooperate with the enforcement of federal immigration law, they may not even be willing to pay federal taxes:

The state of California is studying ways to suspend financial transfers to Washington after the Trump administration threatened to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities, KPIX 5 has learned. …

“California could very well become an organized non-payer,” said Willie Brown, Jr, a former speaker of the state Assembly in an interview recorded Friday for KPIX 5’s Sunday morning news. “They could recommend non-compliance with the federal tax code.”

If this escalates much further, Calexit might begin to seem feasible.

In fairness to the many Californians who are not moonbats and deserve to stay in America, Calexit should be based on this map:

Map_of_California
Green can go; white stays.

La-La Land and the Gay Area are welcome to leave. They can even have a coastal land bridge if that will help persuade them to go away. But the rest of the state is still part of America.

