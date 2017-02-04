It’s Happening – California Lawmakers To Pass Law Creating 3rd Gender Option On Identification

While many feel like there are bigger and more concerning things to worry about, somehow California is focused on whether or not to allow a new gender option on their state issued identification. They have been working to allow a third option for gender on the identifications. They are struggling with what to call this option, but are leaning towards “non-binary.” Meaning they don’t conform to normal gender stereotypes.

Two of the biggest supporters have spoken out about their reasons for captaining the endeavor.

Senator Toni Atkins explained that “(o)ur society is becoming more enlightened every day about gender identity. It’s time for our state to make it easier for transgender Californians and those who don’t conform to traditional notions of gender to have state-issued identification documents that reflect who they truly are.”

Rick Zbur also spoke out in favor of the bill saying,

“This bill honors an individual’s most basic right: self-identification,” he said.

“It is up to an individual — not a judge or even a doctor — to define a person’s gender identity. This groundbreaking legislation will ensure that California supports and values its transgender and gender non-conforming residents and fully includes them in the fabric of our society.”

What world do we live in now where this is acceptable? Gender is God-given. And if nothing else, it is a biological fact. Welcome to 2017, folks.