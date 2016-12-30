Starting Sunday, Child Prostitution Decriminalized in California

Even after the beating they took at the polls last month, Democrats will continue their march into madness wherever they still hold power. To get an idea of what lies ahead for single-party California, consider that the state just decriminalized child prostitution, effective New Year’s Day:

SB 1322 bars law enforcement from arresting sex workers who are under the age of 18 for soliciting or engaging in prostitution, or loitering with the intent to do so. So teenage girls (and boys) in California will soon be free to have sex in exchange for money without fear of arrest or prosecution. This terribly destructive legislation was written and passed by the progressive Democrats who control California’s state government with a two-thirds “supermajority.”

Of course, the lunatics behind this measure drip with good intentions. They say it will help the victims of sex trafficking. However,

The unintended but predictable consequence of how the real villains — pimps and other traffickers in human misery — will respond to this new law isn’t difficult to foresee. Pimping and pandering will still be against the law whether it involves running adult women or young girls. But legalizing child prostitution will only incentivize the increased exploitation of underage girls. Immunity from arrest means law enforcement can’t interfere with minors engaging in prostitution — which translates into bigger and better cash flow for the pimps. Simply put, more time on the street and less time in jail means more money for pimps, and more victims for them to exploit.

No doubt liberal do-gooders really do think they are doing good. But if they were motivated by sheer evil, the results would be the same.

Growth industry in California.

