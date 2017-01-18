ALERT! Conservative College Students ARRESTED While Handing Out The Constitution [VIDEO]

This is absolutely ridiculous and an affront to everything that colleges claim to stand for. There is nothing more ridiculous than handcuffing these people because they stopped to talk to their fellow students about their Constitutional rights.

Not to mention that the dingbat who told the kids that they were “preventing the students from being able to learn” didn’t know the first thing about the Constitution, as evidenced by his remarks.

In the story, exclusively broken to Campus Reform, we see three students arrested for “trespassing” after being told that they couldn’t hand out/discuss the Constitution with other students because doing so (in a common area) was preventing them from gaining an education. I could understand that excuse if they were trying to do it in the middle of a classroom, but that’s not the case.

The three people, Nathan Berning, a Stanford student and employee of the Leadership Institute; Isaac Edikauskas, vice president of Michigan State YAL (Young Americans for Liberty); and Shelly Gregoire, president of Kellogg YAL, were initially stopped by the KCC Student Life manager, Drew Hutchinson and told they couldn’t approach students or engage with them.

“We ask that you don’t do it in the middle of everything, and part of that is because if we obstruct the student’s ability to get an education then it kind of becomes counterintuitive to the whole, um, right to speak, kind of Second Amendment rights [sic],” Hutchinson explained, intending to cite the First Amendment.

The group explained that they were not forcing students to engage, saying that if there was someone who didn’t want to speak to them, they were not chasing after them or making them stay.

Hutchinson claimed that it was still preventing them from being able to get an education because apparently people who are in COLLEGE aren’t smart enough to know that they don’t HAVE to stop and talk to someone if they don’t have to.

Hutchinson denied that students could make the decision not to stop, asserting that “these students also don’t know that they can say ‘see ya later.’” Edikauskas then asked a student walking by if he “likes freedom and liberty.” The student replied, “sure” and stopped to talk to Edikauskas.

Hutchinson then claimed that the students were breaking the Student Code of Conduct and the reason why MIGHT make blood shoot out of your eyes.

Hutchinson, however, declared that this action broke the Student Code of Conduct because the student was on their way to “educational places,” and the question, “Do you like freedom and liberty?” was too “provocative.” “You’re asking them a provocative question in which you are instigating whether they are American or not. It’s a very powerful question,” Hutchinson said, arguing that the “social pressures” of such a question would compel the students to stop.

After several more minutes of debate, an exasperated Hutchinson walked away. Minutes later, a campus security officer approached the group and asked why they had not yet left the campus. After claiming that they believed it would violate their First Amendment rights to be forced from a federally-funded public college, they were surrounded by campus security officers and Police Chief Harold West who told them that they either needed to leave or move to an indoor location.

“Essentially what we’re asking you to do is comply and leave and get the proper permits,” West demanded. “Yes we do have civil rights, you have liberties, you have [the] First Amendment. However, when they start violating other people’s rights that’s when it starts to run into a problem.”

One of the students asked what rights they were violating and West told them that they were “violating school structure.” (Not a right, but I’m going to let that slide because clearly he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.)

The group was told to leave or face arrest and when they refused, they were taken to jail.

Berning told Campus Reform that the three activists looked at each other, thinking, “I can’t believe this is happening.” The activists were then placed under arrest and taken to jail. Berning noted that while he was fully prepared to “stand up for the First Amendment” that day, he never expected that it would lead to an actual arrest. “We knew what we were doing, we knew this could create change, but we didn’t go into it thinking we were going to get arrested. I thought they would just escort us off of campus,” he explained. “Once they said to us that they were going to arrest us, it just became a matter of principle that I was not going to leave” “We were exercising our first amendment rights and they took us to jail for it and that showed me how important what we’re doing is,” Edikauskas told Campus Reform. “I would do it again in a heartbeat.” “They’re telling me I can’t talk on a college campus; that’s ridiculous,” Berning concluded.

The Alliance Defending Freedom has since filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming it violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments when they arrested the students.

Watch the video below: