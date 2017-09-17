Berkeley Protesters Are Triggered By Ben Shapiro Visit, Say They Need Counselling [VIDEO]

If you missed it, the one and only Ben Shapiro gave a speech at the University of California at Berkeley last Thursday night. This of course caused Berkeley to go into panic mode, costing the school around $600,000 out of fear that Antifa and the rest of the scumbag anti-Americans would come in droves to smash up the event and hurt people.

Funny thing is that just last year in 2016, Shapiro had another speech scheduled at the school. The difference between then and now is Berkeley spent next to nothing for security measures then, but they went all out this time, knowing the kind of trouble they have allowed to brew on their campus.

Shapiro addressed the craziness of the cost of security measures:

“No violence, no nothing. And now we are spending well into six figures so that I can say many of the same things. It’s utterly absurd.”

The police used barricades of concrete and of police officers, as well as metal detectors to keep the campus free of scumbags.

Free speech isn't free. It costs over $600,000 thanks to Antifa. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2017

"Conservatives here have done something amazing. They've achieved something incredible. If you look outside, there's K-bar everywhere. They've built basically these structures to keep Antifa from invading the premises." "So that means Berkeley has achieved building a wall before Donald Trump did."

Sad and true.

The Berkeley police officers had to arrest a few people for getting violent and were even authorized this time to use pepper-spray of they had to against any violent suspects. The city council allowed for it and it shows that the top dogs in that radical city have created a monster they no longer want around – Antifa.

Instead, many Antifa members decided to join the audience who sat in on the speech given by Shapiro and tried to distract him and hurl insults. But just like the idiot children they are, they had no idea that Shapiro could run laps around them.

These idiots in the crowd couldn’t help but showcase just how mentally retarded they are by actually accusing Shapiro, an observant Orthodox Jew, of being a full-fledged, card-carrying white supremacist or neo-Nazi! Seriously folks, these are the inbreeds that your tax dollars are paying for.

Shapiro couldn’t help himself:

“Thanks to Antifa and the supposed anti-fascist brigade for exposing what the radical left truly is…All of America is watching because you guys are so stupid. It’s horrifying, I am grateful, and you can all go to hell, you pathetic, lying, stupid jackasses.”