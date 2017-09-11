Christian Family Looking To Sue School For Allowing 6 Yr-Old To Change ‘Gender Identity’

In Britain, a Christian family is gearing up to sue the school where their son attends. At issue is ‘gender identity’. They evidently allow the kids to change their gender every day there. The school is also insinuating to the children that their parents are bigoted and transphobic for not approving of ‘alternative lifestyles’. Bonus, this is a Church of England primary school.

A boy in their son’s class was allowed to wear a dress to school. When the parents found out, they pulled their 6 year-old son out of the school. I don’t blame them. They are now homeschooling the boy along with his 8 year-old brother, who had also been in a class where boys wore dresses. That’s insane. The boys’ parents, Nigel and Sally Rowe, argue that the school has acted without due regard to pupils and has not respected their rights to bring up their children according to their biblical beliefs. That’s exactly right. However, this is Britain we are talking about… they don’t have the constitutional right of freedom of religion as far as I know.

Britain has been known to seize children that are homeschooled. I hoped that does not happen here. The school is claiming it followed the Church of England’s guidance and that transgender people were protected under the Equalities Act. Attorneys for the couple are expected to say that the school cannot rely on the Equalities Act because legal recognition of gender reassignment is only given to those over the age of 18. Minor children should not be subjected to this perversion.

The mother claims that her eldest son became “quite ill and stressed” when a child in their eldest son’s class wore a dress. She stated: “He was under stress partly because of the way he learns as a boy – he enjoys being outside – and also the confusion that was caused by having a boy in his class who decided to announce that they were going to have a girl’s name and be dressed as a girl.” They said it was “simply not the case” that they were demonstrating prejudice against transgender people. This is too confusing for children and it promotes a form of mental illness and child abuse as far as I’m concerned.

A Diocese of Portsmouth spokesman said: “Our schools are inclusive, safe spaces where pupils learn to respect diversity of all kinds. We comply with the legal requirements of the Equality Act 2010 and believe that all should feel welcomed, valued and nurtured as part of a learning community.” In other words, parents are out of luck and perversion will be tolerated and in fact, promoted. Children as young as 4 years-old are now being targeted by the gay and transgender mafia.

This is sick and demented, not to mention depraved. Some studies have found that 70 to 80 per cent of children who report transgender feelings spontaneously lose them as they grow up; another concluded that transgender feelings in children are much more likely to persist when adults in authority, such as teachers, tell them they have the wrong body. It’s a form of peer pressure and has worked in the gay community to bring kids into the fold. Despite this evidence, in 2016, the government’s ‘Transgender Equality Inquiry’ called for all teachers and “all further education staff” to have “gender identity awareness training” and demanded that “trans issues” become “mandatory” on school curriculums. Sodom and Gomorrah 2.0 is proceeding nicely.