Hitting Back! The Simpsons Brilliantly MOCK Crybaby Liberal College Kids, Meticulously!! [VIDEO]

This month, The Simpsons aired an episode that made fun of college snowflakes. It really piled on the sarcasm. The episode took place on the campus of Yale and lampooned all the sacred cows of Liberalism.

The show depicts elderly Mr. Burns, a Yale alumnus, strolling the campus with university hotshots. Mr. Burns tells them he wants to donate money and that he wants to “endow a department of nuclear plant management.” Of course this is met with a flat out denial, with one of the university bigwigs saying “Of course, we can’t do nuclear. You’d be creating a space for violence to happen. Hmm. How about funding a chair in the non-narrative cinema of self-identified pansexuals?”

Of course that’s a little too close to the truth about college campuses, isn’t it? Every day in the news we see more reports of the stifling of free speech on campus, of the willful disregard for truth in favor of a radical Leftist narrative. Students and faculty rail against anything they deem offensive. Conservative speakers are routinely protested using violence and destruction. Like petulant little children throwing temper tantrums, they figuratively plug their ears with their fingers and repeat “I can’t hear you, I can’t hear you!”

College is supposed to grow understanding, to widen our mental horizons, to help us to assess the facts, hear different perspectives, clarify our beliefs and expose us to a wide world of thought. But that seems to have gone away on today’s campuses. Now it’s more about preaching the gospel of Progressivism and displaying intolerance to all who will not bow at that altar.

The Simpsons are shining the spotlight of comedy on a phenomenon that isn’t really funny; the dumbing down and closing of young people’s minds. It’s a tragedy of comic proportions and a comedy of tragic proportions. The school featured in the episode is Yale, but almost any college will suffice. Across America, student’s minds are crashing closed and shutting down all dissent with the Leftist ideology they’ve been spoon fed since they started school. And that is a sad fact of our times. The battle lines are drawn and all who love this nation must fight for her beautiful founding ideals no matter what it takes. We are freedom. And we must wrest control of education from those who would kill freedom.

See video below.

