Ivy League Harvard University Hosts Sex Class – “What What In the Butt: Anal 101” [VIDEO]

Wow. Now, this is gross and deeply disturbing. If I were paying all that money to send my kids to Harvard, I would never envision this as part of their syllabus. Harvard University used to be a beacon of dignity and respect. Now they are teaching a class entitled: “What What In the Butt: Anal 101.” Yeah, you read that right. They are teaching student tips for having anal sex in their 7th annual “Sex Week.” But it’s okay… the teacher is very qualified. Natasha is from the adult store near the university. A one stop shop for depravity. And people wonder why this country is in so much trouble.

She helpfully passed out gloves and anal plugs to the students in attendance… safety first! Ostensibly, this was just for demonstration purposes. Then she started teaching the students how to relax anally according to The College Fix. I wonder if this will be part of the parental tour for new students? What next? Hooking 101? Wait… that may be on the agenda. Let’s look!

Classes taught include:

Protection, Methods: Condoms, IUDs, the Pill, Oh My!

Dental Damn: Why Does It Hurt When I Poo? STIs In The BGLTQ Community

Exotification, Sex and Race

Sex Toys 101: Feel Those Good Vibrations

What What In the Butt: Anal 101

Beyond the Hub: Broadening Your Porn Horizons

OneLove: Relationships & Communication

Hack Your Sex Life: What Happens When Engineers Get Frisky

Say It Like You Mean It: Expressing Your Wants, Your Needs and Consent

If I Have Sex Will I Get Pregnant and Die? Mythbusting with the Board of Sex Week

Unleashed: Kink 101

Sticky: A (Self) Love Story

Darn… no Hooking 101. Maybe next year. However, I do feel like I’ve been slimed and need a long, long, long shower.

Natasha, helpful as always, gave a slideshow presentation and told students that they should engage in anal intercourse because “it feels good,” and it “increases truth [and] intimacy.” She also shredded practicing abstinence. She told the students, “It doesn’t make any f****** sense.” Well duh… financially for her, it certainly doesn’t.

“Not all men have penises, not all women have vaginas,” she said, according to a reporter for The College Fix who was in attendance. “The butthole is the great sexual equalizer. All humans have a butthole.” And all assholes have an opinion. Deep. Now, I know from the documentary “Kindergarten Cop” that an expert who was maybe five years-old, taught us all that “boys have a penis, girls have a vagina,” so whatcha talkin’ ’bout Willis? I think I’ll go with the five year-old thank you.

Natasha also provided raffle prizes which included expensive sex toys and she offered a free supply of condoms, sex toy cleaners and pamphlets from Planned Parenthood. What? Two sex toys, an STD and infanticide for some lucky student? What a deal. Sex Week started Nov. 6 and runs thru Nov. 12. I think everyone should pass on this one, although if you are researching Sodom and Gomorrah, this will do.