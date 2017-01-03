Republican Proposal in Congress Would Cut Federal Funds to ‘Sanctuary Campuses’

Colleges seem to be under the impression that they can do whatever they want whenever they want simply because liberals have had the upper-hand for quite some time. There are even some campuses that have taken it upon themselves to shelter illegal immigrants from the law, despite relying on tax dollars coming from people who clearly want to see illegals brought to justice.

Since they have the majority in both the House and Senate as well as the Presidency, the Republicans have found their backbone and are offering colleges an ultimatum; “Comply with immigration laws or risk your federal funding.”

Maryland Representative Andy Harris (R) has proposed a bill entitled Federal Immigration Law Compliance Act of 2016 (FILCA) on December 10th. It would require all entities, even colleges, to comply with any and all requests from ICE and those who refuse would have all federal funding withheld.

“Congress has the responsibility to protect the rule of law in our country and provide for the safety of our citizens. We need to focus on protecting American citizens and those who are in this country legally, instead of providing shelter for those who have violated our immigration law and entered this country illegally. If any entity refuses to comply with federal immigration law, they should be denied federal money until they come into compliance,” Congressman Harris said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. Harris said his bill would explicitly authorize “federal immigration authorities to make requests for information regarding illegal immigrants of any institution or entity receiving federal funds.”

This should have been a law many, many years ago, but better late than never. These people would not be able to function without federal funding, so they are going to have no choice but to comply with immigration laws.

Beautiful.