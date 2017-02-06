Schools ditch Greek literature for LIBERAL GENDER studies, parents freak out!

It’s incredibly sad to see Greece fall into permanent ruin as a nation. Growing up, I was an avid student of Greek mythology. The Odyssey and the Iliad were favorites of mine. Still love them to this day. Their schools now have decided what the debt-ridden country really needs is to strip the glorious history of the Greeks from the textbooks and replace it with gender bender nonsense, same sex marriages and sex education.

Parents are furious and I don’t blame them over this. Classical works like Sophocles’ Antigone and Thucydides’ account of the Peloponnesian War have already been ‘cleansed’ from the curriculum. How can they do this? They are destroying their own history and refusing to teach it to a new generation of Greeks. I’m speechless over this. It’s sheer insanity.

From The Daily Wire:

According to a report from The Times of London, left-wing government officials in debt-crippled Greece are actively working to strip their public high schools of Greek literature, replacing such classics with classes focusing on the ever-important world of gender and sex education. “The government says it is trying to update the antiquated curriculum and devote more time to teaching modern Greek and new subjects, including gender equality, same-sex marriages and sex education,” says the report. Classical works like Sophocles’ Antigone and Thucydides’ account of the Peloponnesian War have already been ripped from the curriculum. Educators with brains are fighting back against the furthered left-wing indoctrination at the expense of the classics. “This is preposterous,” said National Federation of Classical Studies Professors member Antonis Mastrapas. “Not even during Greece’s gruelling years of dictatorship were the works of ancient masters like Sophocles and Thucydides excluded from high school curriculums.” Others in academia have claimed that the move will “eradicate a historic link to the country’s illustrious past.”

This makes you wonder what they are doing to the other sciences there. What about economics and mathematics? Are they manipulating those as well for political propaganda? They say the Greek history texts are too difficult and want to employ perversion, which is far easier to understand I guess. They are turning students into dimwitted deviants.

Once upon a time, these Greek masterpieces were the teaching grounds of elite universities and now they are being discarded. The great philosophers are about to be pushed aside for Transgender 101. SMH. What has happened to higher learning? There are fewer and fewer reasons to attend a university anymore. Staying out of them could now be thought of as an act of self preservation… holding on to what little morals, dignity and intellect we have left as humans.