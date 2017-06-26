Univ. of Delaware fires prof who said that Otto Warmbier ‘got exactly what he deserved’

This has become a trend. A University of Delaware professor of Anthropology by the name of Katherine Dettwyler, posted that she thought Otto Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved.” No, he did not. No one should die that way simply for taking a propaganda poster. But Dettwyler just got what she deserved… she’s fired. Good move by that university. She’s a callous, heartless Marxist who isn’t fit to teach period.

In her vile post, she said Warmbier was a “young, white, rich, clueless male.” She pretty much said he had it coming because he was white. It boggles my mind that these people actually think this way. Otto passed away last week… he made it home just long enough in a coma to say goodbye to those he loved. I really believe that is what happened. The North Koreans either beat him into a coma or it was drug induced the day after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in a NoKo hell pit. He had a heart attack which caused a lack of oxygen to his brain and then they didn’t treat him for it. But none of that mattered to this moonbat. I’m glad she’s fired. I hope she never works again.

From Campus Reform:

University of Delaware (UDel) adjunct professor who said that Otto Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved” will not be returning to teach at the university, officials announced on Sunday. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “The University of Delaware has announced that Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future,” the school said in a statement. The decision came days after Dettwyler, an adjunct anthropology professor at UDel, voiced her controversial views on the death of Warmbier on social media and the comment section of an article published by National Review.

This same leftist that claimed Otto deserved to die for breaking a North Korean law, is the same kind of person who encourages illegal aliens to break our laws. She’s a hateful, racist radical who just couldn’t contain herself. A university spokesman had previously condemned Dettwyler’s statement, saying it did “not reflect the values or position of the university. Our sympathies are with the Wambier family,” the statement added. That shows compassion and common decency… traits unknown to Dettwyler.

She also blamed his parents: “These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade. His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted,” the post read. Many, many people called the university and demanded this shrew be fired. Wish granted. The University’s student government also issued a statement Friday which says: “While we are supporters of free speech, we believe that the comments made by Dettwyler are assumptive and offensive. It is not our duty to make assumptions on the case of Otto Warmbier without all the facts necessary, but we believe that stating he deserved death is highly inappropriate and lacks both professionalism and empathy.” Bingo.