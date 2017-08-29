University Flyers Now Calling For BAN Of Military Veterans From Campus [VIDEO]

A vile newsletter was posted on the campus of the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs last week that called for a ban on veterans who want to enroll for classes there or at any other university in America. The newsletter is called “Social Justice Collective Weekly,” so it is obviously a communist endeavor. It claims that veterans mock diversity and safe spaces. It also claims that because they are military, they are white supremacists. Virtually, every student that was interviewed about the flyers didn’t know where they came from and were outraged by them.

Paul J. O’Leary is a writer and a veteran and he had a strong response for the newsletter: “Isn’t it wonderful that we live in a country where all of us are free to express our opinions in a public forum? Where we are all free to pursue educational excellence?” That’s an excellent point. He also pointed out that almost 20 percent of the military is black, so the whole white supremacy thing is nothing but bunk. “If black service members make up between 17 and 20 percent of the military, versus 14 percent representation in American society overall, can this truly be described as a white supremacist organization?” We’re still waiting on an answer to that one. I doubt one will be forthcoming.

The newsletter, which is titled "Social Justice Collective Weekly," argues that military veterans are unfit for to be students on American college campuses because they might "openly mock the ideas of diversity and safe spaces" and because they have been "socialized" by a "military culture" that is "white supremacist." A four-year, traditional university is supposed to be a place of learning, of understanding, of safety and security. However, there is an element among us who may be frustrating those goals: Veterans. UCCS is known for its number of veterans who are full and part-time students. But these veterans of much the school prides themselves on may be hurting the university. [sic] First off, many veterans openly mock the ideas of diversity and safe spaces for vulnerable members of society. This is directly in contradiction to the mission of UCCS. Many veterans utter the mantra that they, "do not see color." But the problem lies in their socialization into the military culture that is that of a white supremacist organization. They have been permanently tainted, and are no long fit for a four-year university.

“With black, female, Hispanic, and Asian service members holding senior leadership positions across a vast spectrum of fields from combat arms to support to administrative, including generals and sergeants major, can this truly be called a white supremacist organization?” O’Leary added. Another fantastic question that is getting crickets. People in the military come from all walks of life and economic status and he points that out as well: “This I do know — the veterans you fear and wish to keep from getting the benefits of an education come from many diverse backgrounds. Many of them could not afford college on their own and paid their way through hard work, sweat, and oftentimes blood,” he wrote.

His closing line though is the money shot: “In the parlance of the 21st Century college student, I would ask you to please check your privilege,” he finished. Boom! Of course, they don’t have the brains to even understand what O’Leary is getting at sadly. The university is decrying the newsletter and calling it inappropriate. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy claimed that the institution “vigorously rejects the offensive viewpoints expressed in the flyer” and stated that military veterans are “positive and valued members of our academic and campus community.” The useful idiots that did the newsletter have a right to do so, but the university had to approve it for dispersal. They might want to actually read what they are approving next time. Just sayin’.