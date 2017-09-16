UPDATE: Professor Who Joked About ‘Future Dead Cops’ Gifted With Administrative Leave [VIDEO]

Michale Isaacson, 29, the moronically nutty professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan has been gifted with administrative leave after tweeting his excitement over the opportunity to teach “future dead cops.” He also appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show where he was savagely eviscerated for his pro-Antifa stance and rightly so. Isaacson is an adjunct professor in the economics department, or he was. Here’s exactly what he tweeted: “Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops.” Just think of it… now he can protest and get violent full time… becoming the true fascist that he claims to fight against.

There seem to be an awful lot of teachers and professors out there that are enamored with Antifa. After Isaacson sent out his ill-considered tweet, it caught the attention of police union officials. Actually – that was right after Tucker Carlson slapped him into eternity. Three union bosses and Police Commissioner James O’Neill slammed Isaacson’s tweet. “As a 2x grad there, I know Michael Isaacson’s reprehensible values don’t represent @JohnJayCollege, #NYC, #NYPD or families of murdered cops,” O’Neill tweeted. I’m sure they don’t.

School President Karol Mason said the professor’s comments posed a danger to faculty and staff. “Today, members of the John Jay faculty received threats, and our students expressed concerns for their safety in the classroom,” Mason said. “Out of concern for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, we are immediately placing the adjunct on administrative leave as we continue to review this matter.” Good for them and make no mistake about it… that was a death threat of the first order. Isaacson also conveyed that violence against police officers is acceptable and even compulsory.

“I want to state clearly that I was shocked by these statements. They are abhorrent,” Mason said. “This adjunct expressed personal views that are not consistent with our college’s well-known and firm values and principles and my own personal standards and principles. I am appalled that anyone associated with John Jay, with our proud history of supporting law enforcement authorities, would suggest that violence against police is ever acceptable.” The school might want to vet their teachers a bit more carefully. Just sayin’.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The Daily News reached out to this loser for comment. “Oh, that s—?” he told The News. “Everybody dies.” WTH does that mean? “I don’t have a problem with individual police officers — I mean, I teach them — but I don’t like policing as an institution. Police officers are agents of that institution.” This guy is SERIOUSLY messed up. Good riddance. Funny, he was a lot more contrite after he found himself on administrative leave: “My biggest regret is putting my students and the John Jay faculty and staff at risk. That was not a risk that they assumed voluntarily, and that very much contravenes my political convictions,” he told The News. “I deeply apologize to the John Jay community for making them the target of death threats and harassment.”

But you know, when all else fails and I mean ALL ELSE, cover your rear with the First Amendment. “So much for free speech, I guess.” Dude, you have free speech, but you also have to be willing to face the consequences of opening up your pie hole and vomiting over everyone like that. That school also has the freedom to hire and fire as they see fit. And you fit going out the door. This guy is a hateful, arrogant idiot that should not be teaching anyone, much less police officers. He just selectively eliminated himself from his chosen career. Maybe he can teach at a militant Antifa academy. I hear they are popping all over. Sure, the pay sucks, but they have killer benefits. He’ll fit right in.