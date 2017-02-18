Wisconsin University Snowflakes Are Crying Over New Bill That Will Protect FREE SPEECH!

It’s a sad ole day in America when someone has to actually pass a bill to protect free speech at our universities. Governor Scott Walker is doing just that in Wisconsin. His bill requires that university officials actively defend free speech. The bill is a companion piece of legislation to Walker’s budget proposal. It’s sure to have university Marxists and snowflakes up in arms and all offended. Me likey.

Free speech we don’t like is inherently the speech that needs protection. Leftists are screaming that students should not be prevented from protesting speech they are against… and I agree… no one is advocating that. But Walker and constitutionalists do intend to make sure that those who have opinions not endorsed by liberals are free to speak on campuses across the US. They are being aggressively silenced by Marxist university personnel, activists and personnel… by fines and by rioting. I commend Governor Walker for making this move.

From Breitbart:

A bill proposed by Governer Scott Walker would require Wisconsin university officials to defend free speech. The bill, which is proposed as a companion bill to Gov. Walker’s budget proposal, asks for a budget provision of $10,000 for the University of Wisconsin system in order to revise its “policies related to academic freedom.” Describing the use of the additional funding to the university, the bill states, “the board and each institution and college campus has a responsibility not only to promote a lively and fearless freedom of debate and deliberation, but also to protect that freedom when others attempt to restrict it. It is not the proper role of the board or any institution or college campus to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.” The proposed bill is predictably not without its critics in academia. “Just as speakers should have the right to comment on issues they want to, students should have the right to protest what speakers are saying. If the university is being told to censor students, that is troubling,” said Jason Klein, spokesperson for Associated Students of Madison.

UW-Madison Professor of political science and law Howard Schreber mentioned Breitbart Senior editor MILO when discussing the proposed bill: “Milo has been guilty of all sorts of misbehaviors that go well beyond freedom of expression. His own message is profoundly anti-free speech, but that message is just as protected as any other.” And that is what it comes down to. It should be a middle ground where the left and right can meet. “Universities should not try to limit the range of opinions that are expressed, including opinions critical of other opinions,” Schweber said. “If the university allows groups on campus to invite speakers, it cannot discriminate among those groups or speakers on the basis of an unpopular or offensive message.”

Similar bills have appeared in legislatures around the country, following student backlash to the controversial appearances of far-right speakers and organizations on college campuses. Speakers such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Ben Shapiro have a right to speak when asked to and students have a right to listen or not as they see fit. Heck, they can even protest. But they only have the right to ‘peacefully assemble’, not riot and physically attack those who disagree with them. Snowflakes are melting over this. Too freaking bad. The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech; especially speech that others abhor.