Government-Mandated Speech: Canada to Require Using Biologically Incorrect Pronouns Under Penalty of Law

Liberal depravity would be comical — if it weren’t imposed by force. Canada just passed a law making it illegal to refer to people by the biologically appropriate pronoun if they prefer some other pronoun. Seriously:

The bill adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section. With the Senate clearing the bill with no amendments, it requires only royal assent in the House of Commons to become law. Critics warn that under Bill C-16, Canadians who deny gender theory could be charged with hate crimes, fined, jailed, and compelled to undergo anti-bias training.

That is, in addition to criminal penalties, they would have to endure brainwashing too twisted for anyone in North Korea to have dreamed of it, all for the thought crime of refusing to pretend that men are women and vice versa.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Prime Minister Trudeau praised the bill’s passage as “great news.”

He would. A more authoritarian (not to mention nauseating) moonbat would be difficult to imagine.

As the liberal war on objective reality escalates, we will continue to experience bizarre and tyrannical attempts at mind control that would have made slaves of the Soviet system gasp in horror. The likes of Trudeau do not hesitate to use brute coercion to compel their victims to explicitly deny that 2 + 2 = 4.

Trudeau: soft tyranny personified.

On tips from Steve A, Bodhisattva, Dragon’s Lair, Ken in Florida, and Jester. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.