0
0
55
0
Home
About
Writers
Contact Us
Home
Featured
Archives
Best of RWN Humor
John Hawkins
Interviews
Quotes
Special to RWN
Polling
Advertising
FAQ
Media Appearances
RSS Feed
Townhall
YouTube
GOP Virtuoso (Cartoon)
09
Mar, 2017
by
Nate Beeler
Print this article
Font size
-
16
+
0
SHARES
Share
Tweet
Comment Now
0
0
SHARES
Share
Tweet
Comment Now
0
Nate Beeler
More articles by Nate Beeler
Trending on RightWingNews.com
Man who wants to have his genitals removed to become a ‘genderless alien’ wants to adopt children [VIDEO]
If the picture did not already make you feel uncomfortable and a little scared for our world's future, then hold on, because it gets worse ...
OOPS! Leaders Of ‘Day Without Women’ Protest Just Made STUPID Mistake – How Humiliating!
So do you remember back when Hillary pretended was the total package and champion for women yet was caught paying her female staffers less than ...
Megyn Kelly Just Got HUMILIATING News
Megyn Kelly rocked the mainstream media world when she left Fox News to go to NBC. She received a massive salary, two shows that she ...
Whoopi Goldberg Suggests Ben Carson Is Racist… Gets a BRUTAL Response!
After Ben Carson compared slaves who were brought to America in the bowels of slave ships to immigrants, Whoopi Goldberg predictably went ballistic. She tweeted ...
VIDEO: Watch as a Prisoner Goes “Jason Bourne” on Jihadis, Steals AK-47 & Evens the Odds
Spectacular footage has surfaced of a condemned hostage seemingly headbutting his ISIS captor and picking up his assault rifle to fight them - only moments ...
Conservatives OUTRAGED By New Coke Commercial – When You See It, You’ll Know Why [VIDEO]
Coca-Cola is arguably one of the world's most beloved brands. They also have some of the best known marketing campaigns, especially at Christmas, with the ...
Leave a Comment
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.
Share this!
Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!
Share
Tweet
Send this to friend
Your email
Recipient email
Send
Cancel