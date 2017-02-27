0
0
0
0
Home
About
Writers
Contact Us
Home
Featured
Archives
Best of RWN Humor
John Hawkins
Interviews
Quotes
Special to RWN
Polling
Advertising
FAQ
Media Appearances
RSS Feed
Townhall
YouTube
Obamacare Angling (Cartoon)
27
Feb, 2017
by
Nate Beeler
Print this article
Font size
-
16
+
0
SHARES
Share
Tweet
Comment Now
0
0
SHARES
Share
Tweet
Comment Now
0
Nate Beeler
More articles by Nate Beeler
Trending on RightWingNews.com
UH OH! New Study Reveals Actual Cause Of Climate Change- Liberals About To IMPLODE!
It's not hairspray aerosol cans, it's not barbecue grills, or cow farts...and it's definitely not school lunches full of meat and cheese (have you head ...
SNL Comedian Can’t Find Love Because According To Her, ‘We Got A Pig In The Office!’
Actress and comedian Leslie Jones mocked President Donald Trump, complained about white women who support Black Lives Matter, and took on her controversy-filled career Thursday ...
Donald Trump shocks reporters, first President to do this in 36 years
Donald Trump has decided not to attend the White House Correspondent's Dinner on April 29, 2017. He sent this message via Tweet (like he always ...
This Fake Black Woman is jobless, on welfare, and faces eviction
Rachel Dolezal has identified as being "black" and has lied to herself and the entire country while embarrassing herself and making a mockery of real ...
Bill Paxton dead at 61 [VIDEO]
I was shocked to hear this morning that Bill Paxton has passed away from heart surgery complications - he was 61. I loved Paxton. He ...
WHOA, WHOA, WHOA! Now Mexico is CRYING to the U.N. About Trump, Asking For…
Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to get tough on illegal immigration and so far, he has upheld that promise. He instituted a travel ban ...
Leave a Comment
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.
Share this!
Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!
Share
Tweet
Send this to friend
Your email
Recipient email
Send
Cancel