Actor Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping Young Boy [DETAILS]

Oh man… I knew that Corey Feldman had said that his friend Corey Haim had been raped by Hollywood stars, but I didn’t see this coming. I guess I should have. Charlie Sheen is now being accused of sodomizing Haim when he was 13 years-old on the set of the movie ‘Lucas’. I never saw the movie, but I remember hearing about it. The National Enquirer is breaking the story, so take that for what it is worth. Haim died some years ago, but had told Feldman and others about how he was allegedly raped as a minor by Sheen, who was 19 at the time, while filming the 1986 movie. If true, now Sheen can add to his resume of craziness, substance abuse and having HIV, one more line… pedophile. I think everyone already knew he was bi-sexual, but this is way over the line.

Former actor Dominick Brascia claims that Haim divulged to him exactly what happened between Haim and Sheen. He told him in 2010 when Haim was 38 years-old. Shortly after that, he passed away. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,” Brascia told the Enquirer. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Corey Feldman alluded to the encounter in his book, Coreyography: A Memoir. “At some point during the filming [of ‘Lucas,’ Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was “what all guys do,”” Feldman wrote.”So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew,” continued Feldman, “and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.” Feldman said. He never named Sheen as the other guy.

Feldman was asked about Sheen in 2011. He said, “I’m not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen… especially the way he’s affected other people that I know.” He also said Haim “fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together.” Others are confirming what Brascia is saying. Another source is saying that “Corey was so confused by the sexual encounter he believed, like so many victims, he was ‘in love’ with his abuser,” adding that the actor bulled the young teen actor into a vulnerable position for sex. That would not surprise me in the least. Brascia also stated that Haim told him he later had consensual sex with Sheen while in his mid-to-late 20s. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia said, adding, “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Dozens apparently have come forward to say that Haim told them about his alleged abuse at Sheen’s hands before he died of pneumonia in 2010. A confidant close to Sheen said that he did have a liaison with Haim, but it was consensual. Of course, it didn’t end with Haim. There were other allegations of Sheen behaving inappropriately with other minors on the set of ‘Lucas’. Eight witnesses have come forward allegedly. One of the women on that set was 17 years-old at the time and accused Sheen of kissing her and soliciting sex from her in a bathroom. “I [admit], I did have a thing for Sheen,” said the now 49 year-old woman. There’s also talk that Sheen was high and/or drunk a lot. He also kissed an 18 year-old on the set and she was not receptive in the least.

The Enquirer is also saying that in a 2006 court filing about Sheen, ex-wife Denise Richards allegedly claimed he visited websites featuring young men and girls who appeared underage. I would not be surprised, but there was also a lot of hate and dishonesty in that divorce. Richards did not want Sheen to visit their daughters. The actress alleged he ‘belonged’ to ‘disturbing’ sites “which promoted very young girls, who looked underage to me with pigtails, braces and no pubic hair performing oral sex with each other.” It’s obvious that Sheen has the addictive personality from hell. Other sites visited by Sheen, Richards alleged, involved “gay pornography also involving very young men who also did not look like adults.”

Sheen is claiming he never had sex with Haim. Again, not surprised. Sheen was hateful and abusive allegedly to both Haim and Haim’s mother. The statute of limitations has long run out on all this, so Sheen will never answer for it in court. But it is just one more piece of slime connected to a guy that has been swirling the toilet that has become his life for a very long time. He’s yet one more abuser being outed in Hollywood. He definitely won’t be the last in the Hollywood Sex Trials.