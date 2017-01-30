Actors Use Spotlight at SAG Awards to Trash Trump… When Will the Madness End?! [VIDEO]

These people just do not know when to shut it for Pete’s sake! Celebrities took the opportunity at the SAG Awards to trash President Trump and his Executive Order on banning refugees from countries that are terrorist hotbeds. These are the same countries that Barack Obama designated as terrorist strongholds by the way. They were fine with it then… not so much now.

Free speech is one thing… but incitement to violence and basically revolting against the rule of law is another. These idiots are walking a fine line and keep falling off of it. The media is spinning this for all its worth… some call it a ban on Muslims, which it is not. Others call it a ban on immigrants. Again wrong. This is a temporary ban on ‘refugees’ who come from parts of the world where Islamic terrorism is the worst. They absolutely need extreme vetting before they are allowed into America. This is for national security and to ensure the safety of all Americans. America… Hollywood is trying to do you in and put all of us at risk.

From the Daily Mail:

Hollywood went after President Donald Trump and his sweeping ban on immigrants from seven Muslim nations on Sunday night as they gathered at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. A host of A-list stars used their time on stage at the event to speak out against President trump’s executive order, from Ashton Kutcher and John Lithgow to the casts of Orange Is the New Black and Hidden Figures. Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoke about how her father came to the United States as an immigrant after fleeing the Nazi occupation in France, and called the ban a ‘blemish’ and ‘un-American.’ Moonlight star Mahershala Ali shared how his decision to convert to Islam led to a rift with his ordained-minister mother, but it was soon repaired because the two ‘love each other and ‘that stuff is minutiae, it’s not that important.’ David Harbour of the Netflix show Stranger Things spoke about standing up to bullies and punching people who ‘seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized’ while standing on stage with his Stranger Things castmates. And in the final speech of the evening, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the need to come together after winning the night’s biggest honor, Best Film Ensemble, for her role in Hidden Figures. Henson said of the film, which tells the true story of the three African-American women working at NASA who were crucial in launching John Glenn into orbit: ‘This story is of unity. This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins. Every time.’

Trump was labeled a bully and certain celebrities advocated punching him. I’d like to see them try that one. The Awards turned uber political and once again there were one or two that I was a fan of, but no longer. Most of Hollywood is totally infiltrated and infected with communism and anti-Americanism and this was an excellent example of it.

They pandered untrue talking points, claiming the ban on refugees was about religion. No it isn’t. And if they had read the Executive Order at all, they would know that. They would still lie about it, but at least they would know what the truth is. As celebrity after celebrity bashed Trump, they got standing ovations. They are applauding themselves and it is disgusting. They seem to live in a bubble and have lost total touch with reality.

Banning refugees until they can be thoroughly vetted is not racism or discrimination or Islamophobia… it is survival. Celebrities have too much influence in this country, just as the media does. The madness will end when we disconnect ourselves from the elitists and Marxists in our midst.