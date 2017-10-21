Actress Admits Another “Open Secret” In Hollywood – Sexual Harassment Of Adults Towards Minors [VIDEO]

Hollywood has been ripped open over the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. Rose McGowan seemed to be at the forefront of it and the New York Times finally ran with the story after suppressing it for a decade. I’m really not sure what the tipping point was here, but this is only the beginning of the Hollywood Sex Trials. Now, the even seedier side of predators going after kids in Tinsel Town is about to explode. One major talent scout has already been outed and is being fired by those he represents. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

So many have been abused, it would stagger Americans to find out the full extent of this depraved culture. Actress Emma Thompson recalled her own experience in Hollywood, saying, “I spent my 20s trying to get old men’s tongues out of my mouth.” Brat Packer Molly Ringwald detailed experiences with her own “Harvey Weinsteins.” Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) said last week that it’s going to get a lot worse and pedophilia is the next dam to break in Hollywood.

It’s the most hidden ‘open secret’ in Hollywood and it’s about to be blown wide open. Tyler Grasham is the talent scout that is being fired. He has a thing for young boys it would seem. The veteran agent stands accused of sexual harassment and assault from numerous men who have spoken out on social media this week, including Blaise Godbe Lipman, Lucas Ozarowski and Jordan Gavaris. APA has terminated agent Tyler Grasham from the agency following the accusations.

Blaise Godbe Lipman is now 28 years-old. He described his first encounter with Grasham ten years ago: “We had a ‘business’ lunch to discuss potential [representation]. He ordered me a drink. I said I was 17. He said don’t be rude, this is business, this is how things are done. I didn’t know better. He got me drunk, etc etc etc. SUCH A TIRED CLICHE. … He’s still at APA representing tons of young talent, using a position of power to coerce young boys. Like [Harvey] Weinstein, everyone knows.”

Lipman claims the agent “fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me.” That was in the summer of 2007 when Lipman was 17. Jordan Gavaris has also posted claims of misconduct he experienced with Grasham. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in light of the accusations, Grasham has set his Instagram to private and deleted his Facebook account.

The worst part of all this is that actor Corey Feldman (Stand by Me, The Goonies) came out on all this years ago when he was abused and no one listened. If people had cared enough, a lot of these predators could have been stopped and countless young lives spared this horrific abuse. He has long alleged that pedophilia is the worst problem in Hollywood and that it’s in part responsible for his best friend Corey Haim’s eventual death by drug overdose. Predators pay their victims off with money or parts and everyone just pretends it’s not happening. Feldman once discussed child abuse on The View, where Barbara Walters charged that he was “damaging an entire industry.” That attitude is prevalent.

I hope all this is ripped open and exposed. Too many sick wolves are prowling Hollywood. It’s time the victims got their lives back… take all of the sexual predators down. Let all of their dirty secrets come to light. Then let justice be served under the spotlights.

This will be the next dam to break. https://t.co/Vqlnyz0IfX — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 17, 2017

Days after initial accusations surfaced, agent Tyler Grasham, who specialized in youth talent, has been fired https://t.co/MMIAvogR2u — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2017

Public FB post about APA agent Tyler Grasham and his passive aggressive threats after finding out he was hinted as a sexual assaulter. pic.twitter.com/MrhndlNf6k — PABLO GOLDSTEIN (@pablogoldstein) October 18, 2017

#OrphanBlack’s Jordan Gavaris says that scandal-ridden Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham repeatedly harassed him https://t.co/Wjt6XaMMZ7 — Vulture (@vulture) October 20, 2017

Teen: Fired Agent Tyler Grasham Asked Me to Be His Boyfriend at 16 https://t.co/uIGtVM44lC — An Open Secret (@anopensecret) October 21, 2017

This has been brewing all week on Facebook, now finally coming out that agent has lost Finn Wolfhard as client.https://t.co/LaqWLsPWw5 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2017

'Descendants' Actor Cameron Boyce Fires APA Agent Due to Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/YapQWTMF8V pic.twitter.com/I4RxQEgHku — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 20, 2017

When I was 21, Tyler Grasham repeatedly harassed me about my sexuality, and forcibly implied he could “protect me” if I joined his roster… — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

But that if I didn't, my career may be derailed. — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

He later harassed me over the phone when I declined a dinner invitation to the home of a notorious producer… — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

Repeatedly accused of sexual assault of minors. Grasham would also be present at the dinner. — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017

He told me I was overreacting. I told him he was dangerous. My opinion has not changed. In conclusion: #metoo https://t.co/WDQPNViKfS — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 20, 2017