Actress Viola Davis Gets BAD News After Delivering Sanctimonious Anti-Trump Speech at Oscars [VIDEO]

God save us from tone deaf Hollywood celebrities. Viola Davis gave an acceptance speech last night as she received her first Oscar for “Fences.” She’s the first black actress to receive an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony for acting. That’s quite an accomplishment and something to be very proud of. However, either she didn’t put a lot of thought into her acceptance script, or she really is living in an elitist fog. She confused and angered the crap out of Americans with one simple statement: “I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

Ponder that… so the rest of us really don’t know how to live. Gee, I think I’ve had a pretty fantastic life and most of it hasn’t involved artists in the least. Tell me, while you are living your ‘fantastic life’, Viola… did you save lives like police, doctors, firemen, policemen and military personnel? Did you change lives like teachers, mentors, entrepreneurs and those who work with their hands for a living? Is your life somehow greater than anyone else’s? I don’t think so. Life is a unique experience for each of us. It is our individual reality and world. Artists have a unique talent for not confronting reality, but as for living life… all humans that exist know how to ‘really live’.

When Viola Davis accepted the first Oscar of her career for her role in “Fences,” she was understandably emotional. But what she ended up saying has left people confused and in some cases even outraged. Davis discussed the driving force behind her career choice and held back tears throughout her emotional speech, saying: “You know there’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place, and that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?’ and I say exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.’” But the emotionally charged speech quickly took a turn with a line that drew the ire of many Twitter users, when Viola Davis said: “I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

That statement she made was incredibly arrogant. Leave it to a celebrity to take a moment in time that truly should have been moving and make it all about themselves, as if there is no one greater than themselves. She has earned her award, but Viola Davis is definitely lacking in the humanity department. Acting isn’t really living life… it is imitating it. Perhaps this woman can no longer tell the difference.

Celebrities live for the most part in an insulated world where the only ones real to them are each other. And they constantly have to affirm their existence by telling each other how great they are. It takes neediness to a whole new level. Davis received thunderous applause from others just like her that feel they are above and apart from the masses. I hope this woman has a good psychiatrist who can help her with her delusions of grandeur.

