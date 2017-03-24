Amy Schumer FIRED From Film Project, NOW She’s Blaming…

For some reason, Hollywood execs keep trying to make Amy Schumer happen. And it’s hard to see why — she’s not particularly funny, and her attempt at “humor” seems to mainly revolve around being as disgusting, shocking, and sexually graphic as possible. She was scheduled to star in the live-action “Barbie” movie, but has dropped out. And she has some interesting reasons for doing so.

In a statement, Schumer explained why she decided not to move forward. “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” she said. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

Sony responded by saying, “We respect and support Amy’s decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

Many people immediately questioned Schumer’s casting in the role of Barbie, and it seems that the film is struggling. Not only have they lost their starring actress, there’s no director attached, either. And there’s a major question as to why she’s been let go: could it be her horrible ratings?

Schumer’s latest comedy show, The Leather Special, has just hit Netflix. The average rating is an abysmal one star out of five — 700 out of 900 users gave it just one star. Schumer begins the special by saying, “This past year, I’ve gotten very rich, famous, and humble.” She then went on during her comedy routine to slam “gun nuts” for opposing gun control laws, and how she found herself beautiful despite being “very fat” by Hollywood standards.

The reviews were awful. “Absolutely horrible. Amy is 1 special away from being broke and homeless. Female comics are the best! Amy is not,” one user said. “I’ve had migraines that were way funnier than this stand-up performance. Very poor show,” another said.

On IMDB, it has a 5.5 rating out of 10. “I enjoyed her shows before, but Schumer was neither funny nor insightful in this special,” an IMDB user wrote. “A huge swing and a miss. With the exception of the gun riff, she relied on old material focused mainly on her smelly body parts. Maybe that is why none of the big premier pay channels picked up this special.”

And whose fault is it that her special has poor ratings? Conservatives and Donald Trump’s, apparently.

Typical for her to not own up to the fact that her humor fell flat. No, it’s all “haters”.

As for “Barbie” — could it be possible that Sony merely wised up to the fact that Amy Schumer is not funny and would have killed their movie?