Ben Stein lashes at CNN, gives nasty message about Trump [VIDEO]

If you haven’t heard, President Trump is not attending the White House Correspondents Dinner. It’s the first time in over 35 years that a sitting President has not attended. I don’t blame him in the least. And neither does Ben Stein. He went on CNN and blasted them for their treatment of President Trump. He pointed out that they slam him constantly and look for anything that could be used as a scandal – true or not. He’s exactly right. The media is not acting impartial here. They are showing every day that their goal is to bludgeon Trump and bring him down in disgrace.

Why in the world would President Trump bother going to an event where they will use him as a pinata and show him massive disrespect? I know a number of people who have gone to this dinner before and it disgusts them. The media feel they are an elite strata in America and are basically royalty. Well, they aren’t and they no longer function as a purveyor of truth and keeper of facts. They instead act as a propaganda arm for Marxists and anyone who hates America. I hear they will go on with the dinner… good for them. They can slap themselves on the back and take pot shots at Trump all they like. No one cares anymore.

From BizPac Review:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

You know you’re skating on thin ice when your biased attacks have anti-Trumpers defending the president. Economist and former Nixon speechwriter Ben Stein told CNN shill Brianna Keilar that “I’m not surprised and I’m not disappointed” that President Trump will skip the White House Correspondents Dinner. “I don’t blame him for not wanting to go and be a punching bag in person,” Stein said. Stein — a vocal Trump critic and frequent CNN guest — is disgusted by the nonstop, over-the-top attacks against Trump by mainstream media. He’s shocked that the press is constantly scouring for imaginary scandals just to undermine the president. “Every day you pick up the New York Times. Everyday they’re slamming, slamming, slamming him. I’m a great fan of CNN. I watch it quite faithfully every day. CNN is slamming him, slamming him, slamming him. Every day they are looking for a scandal. They are turning the woods upside down looking for a scandal — and they still haven’t found any real scandals. They are hoping to do what they did to Nixon a long time ago. I don’t blame him for being furious at them.”

Journalists call the dinner a celebration of First Amendment rights and good journalism. What a wicked joke. They seem to think that constitutional rights only apply to them and not to the President and Americans in general. Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan all stayed away from the dinner. Although, I understand Reagan called in. Why go where it is such a hostile environment? It serves no purpose at all, except to allow your enemies to take jabs at you.

It’s been reported that Donald Trump was inspired to run for the Presidency during his attendance of the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, after a joke was made as his expense by Obama. I absolutely believe that. Ben Stein, who is a brilliant economist, was a speechwriter and lawyer for former President Richard Nixon. He’s not crazy about a lot of what Trump does, but he’s sick and tired of the abuse by the media. “An awful lot of people are not great fans of the media and they see the media as an unelected aristocracy … who are dumping all over the mainstream of America, and I think Mr. Trump has a lot of company,” Stein pointed out on CNN. Yes, he does, Ben… yes, he does.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017