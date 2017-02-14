Beyonce Loses Grammys… Liberals Cry RACISM!

The Grammy Awards aired this weekend, and as is usual with awards shows, many talented people were nominated for awards. But most of those people will end up as losers, as only a select few can walk away with a Grammy. In this case, Adele was the winner, and Beyonce was the loser. According to liberals, this is because the awards were racist.

Beyonce was nominated for 2017 Album of the Year, but Adele instead won for her album “25”. While most people can agree that Adele is an extremely talented artist and likely won because she deserved it, it didn’t take long for others to start throwing the race issue around. “More and more artists are going to boycott and step away,” Laura Stylez, a co-host of “Ebro in the Morning” on the New York hip-hop and R&B station Hot 97, said. “You don’t want to lose today’s generation. They feel like they’re not represented.” Charlamagne Tha God, a radio personality on “The Breakfast Club” on Power 105.1, named Grammy voters his “Donkey of the Day”, arguing that Beyonce had been robbed. “I tell artists all the time: Go where you’re celebrated, not where you’re tolerated,” he said.

It’s worth noting that Beyonce herself has won over 20 Grammy awards throughout her career. Her latest album, “Lemonade”, was the one that lost to Adele. While Grammy awards aren’t given based on commercial performance alone, “25” far surpassed “Lemonade” in sales. It was certified “diamond” by the Recording Industry Association of America, which “Lemonade” didn’t even come close to doing.

And while people love to pretend to worship Beyonce, it’s apparent that it’s more for Beyonce’s persona than it is for her music. Beyonce’s actual music is overrated, as is Beyonce herself. Adele was more talented, is more appreciated for her music, and simply put out a better product than Beyonce did. Get over it, liberals.