BIG TIME Celebrity Confirms He Will Be Attending Inauguration With Message For Trump AND Obama [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather is a well known boxer. Although he retired recently, he is still in the arena with the spotlight. This is especially true following his choice to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. He has been very open about his views towards Trump and has some wise words for Americans regarding his upcoming presidency.

Trump and Mayweather have known each for quite some time.



Had a great visit from @FloydMayweather today with @realdonaldtrump. One of the best all time boxing legends. pic.twitter.com/BFQbLMeHlH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2016

They even met this past Fall. And it appears that Mayweather has hopes this will be a good term for Trump.

Although he was discreet and chose not to reveal whether he is a Republican or a Democrat, Floyd Mayweather did have a high opinion of President Obama for being optimistic, but said he also looks forward to Trump’s administration.

“[Obama’s] a very positive person. He’s very, very positive, which is a great thing,” Mayweather said. “Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully Donald Trump is a good president.”

“[Trump’s] never been mean to me,” Mayweather said. “Donald Trump came out to support me for the Manny Pacquiao fight and I was appreciative for that.”